The Definition of Success From Pastor Timberlake’s Point of View

If someone asked you what success was, what would you say? Tim Timberlake shares his vision of success that can fill everyone's life with happiness.

What is success? According to experts in this field, success can be very different for many people. However, they agree that for most people, it is the accumulation of wealth and professional success. That’s why they spend their lives chasing after material things and end up tired and not getting anything that brings long lasting happiness.

Pastor Tim Timberlake has a very different view of success. For him, no amount of wealth or accumulation of goods is the totality of success. Those things represent the fruit of your work, and it is an added benefit, but not defined to him as true success. A person is truly successful when he can change the lives of others. Real success is being able to help and serve others, he often says.

Tim has held this belief since he was very young, Growing up in a family that promotes these values.  He has spent much of his life trying to touch and change people’s lives. He helps and inspires others to help their neighbors.

His Way of Seeing and Achieving Success

Tim is different than many people. He’s humbled by the fact that he gets to help people connect and establish a relationship with God, and that to him is success.

More and more people are flocking to his congregation, as he now has  national recognition. He is aware that his leadership is very different, and sought after by many. 

Spreading His Message by Any Means

To get his important message across to as many people as possible, Tim has always sought out new methods of communicating with people. He has looked to the digital outlets as  platforms for growth and reaching the masses.

He will stop at nothing, and do what is necessary to change the lives of others and help them reach their potential of maximum excellence.

That’s been the path to success and what Pastor Tim feels is a success. It’s not about accumulating wealth or having a lot of money. You can have that, but until you feel what it’s like to help someone else change, you can’t say you’ve succeeded.  

    Kevin Leyes, Founder and CEO at Leyes Media

    Kevin Leyes is the Chairman of Leyes Enterprises and the Founder and CEO of Leyes Media, an social media marketing and public relations agency, and Team Leyes, an urban jewelry company. He is an Official Member of the Forbes Business Council and Young Entrepreneur Council.

