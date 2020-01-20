Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Decade of Values and Authenticity

Is your brand ready for 2020?

We all remember that famous line from Field of Dreams: “If you build it, they will come.” Well, that really isn’t true anymore. Marketing and public relations have become a little more complicated. With a new generation of consumers unwilling to purchase when they are sold to, you have to get creative. Plus, there are thousands of ways to reach people, which means audiences are more segmented than ever. 

For this reason, this is the decade of values and authenticity. You have to differentiate yourself and create meaningful campaigns based on truth and integrity. It’s not enough to simply have a great product or service. You have to identify a way to communicate that in a meaningful way.  

For example, the rise of social media influencers was rampant until consumers started realizing that these people were getting paid to say cool things about brands. Suddenly, they couldn’t trust the integrity of the share and very quickly got turned off. The only influencers that are still influencing anything are the ones that have maintained strong integrity and authenticity, or their audience is too young to get it.   

In the age of values, some marketing giants are nailing it on the head. Anyone catch the amazing E.T. tribute put out by Xfinity? That is exactly what I’m talking about. There was no reference to their products, but instead a reference to their why as an organization:  to connect people. Their line: “Reconnect for the Holidays” reminds us that Xfinity is about connection – phones, internet, etc. and we know it intuitively. And even more than that, we absolutely love them without knowing if we should because they reminded us of the magic of our childhood. They took us straight to our 80’s living rooms where we snuggled with our parents and friends to squeal over the magic of E.T. 

As you create your campaigns this year, think about your why as an organization. Identify the best ways to share that with your audience through storytelling that delivers what makes you a great company. Be mindful also of the mediums for which you share that information. Understand that people are looking for ways to express their values through their consumption. They are making purchasing decisions based on the things they care about most. 

If you aren’t sure how to get started, here are several questions to help you on your way: 

What is most important to your brand? 

Why does your brand do what it does? 

When you are performing at your absolute best, what are you doing? 

How do you know you are doing that? 

Who is (your brand)? 

What won’t happen if your brand ceases to exist? 

What could happen if your brand is wildly successful? 

 If you can answer these questions, visions of ideas will begin to develop. If you are looking for examples of values marketing, check out these recent campaigns released by NikeVoices for ChildrenREI, and Tom’s. What you will notice about each one is that it speaks right into your heart. Just from the stand they take, you know they are doing good things in the world and in their communities. Be the next brand to stop us in our tracks and make us think. 

If you’d like help identifying your brand values, email us at [email protected]

Jennifer Borba von Stauffenberg, President at Olive Creative Strategies

It all started with Cyndi Lauper in 1985. Jennifer was six years old, glammed up with her pink ruffled skirt, scrunchied ponytail and jelly bracelets up to her elbows, seeing and experiencing true self-expression for the first time. Earlier that day, her Dad surprised her and her older sister with tickets to their first concert. In disbelief that Cyndi Lauper was a real person, this precocious first-grader not only lost her first front tooth that night, be she realized her life purpose. While the music, lights, mohawks, and pink hair mesmerized the young girl, it was the power that Cyndi Lauper had over the giant crowd which captivated Jennifer. She stood on her tip-toes on the fold-out stadium seat, craning her neck to get a better glimpse of Cyndi Lauper, who used the stage and a microphone to spread a message of love and explain her passion for equality. At the time, little Jennifer didn’t realize what the pop star was doing was a form of public relations – spreading a message to the masses – but, she knew from that day on she wanted to dedicate her life to helping people share their powerful messages to the people they were trying to reach.

Fast forward 23 years later, Jennifer launched Olive PR Solutions, Inc. (now Olive Creative Strategies, Inc.) – a national public relations and marketing agency in downtown San Diego. Inspired by Cyndi Lauper, Jennifer’s mission is to amplify the messages of the most positively powerful people and brands. With over 18 years of experience, Jennifer leads a team of savvy, dynamic professionals in producing strategic campaigns that focus on the result of the result. She has a reputation for not only coming up with great ideas at your first meeting that culminate into full-blown marketing strategies, but also for being a dependable connector that can provide support for all aspects of your business based on her extensive network of vetted connections. Jennifer has secured media coverage around the world and takes pride in her clients’ wins.

Jennifer launched her career at a start-up tech company that died with the .com bust, but regained her ground at Roni Hicks & Associates, an award-winning real estate marketing agency. After learning the ropes, she moved on to Thielen Partners, which was regarded as the oldest and largest marketing agency in Central California. From there, she joined a San Diego boutique agency where she fell in love with the boutique approach. When she realized it was time for more growth, she branched out on her own.

Throughout Jennifer’s career, she has had the pleasure of leading campaigns for major brands and celebrities including Bigsley Event House (the creators of The Color Run, Electric Run, Pumpkin Nights and Soul Pose); Bosa Development; The Chopra Center; Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream; Emergen-C; p1440, the new movement lead by Kerri Walsh Jennings (three-time gold one-time bronze medal Olympian); Susan G. Komen for the Cure San Diego; Wentworth Gallery for artists including, but not limited to, Paul Stanley from Kiss, Grace Slick from Jefferson Airplane and Jane Seymour, to name a few. Specializing in building communities, Olive also represents the Little Italy Association, Liberty Station Improvement Association, San Leandro Improvement Association, Redwood City Improvement Association, and several luxury residential and commercial communities. She has also worked with several national consumer lifestyle brands including PMD (an at-home microdermabrasion product), Designer Protein, Ten Thousand Villages, Songa International and more.

