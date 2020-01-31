The Death of the “Honey-Do” List

My partner looked at the sticky note I had pinned to the refrigerator early that morning. “Chop veggies for chili (carrots, red peppers and onions – small dice); change lightbulb in bathroom; order diapers, wipes, and sunscreen (50 SPF),” he read icily. I could tell he was annoyed. Which, in turn, made me mad. I needed some help and, feeling like I was doing it all, I had taken the advice of friends and the internet to delegate. Hence, the detailed list of chores I had left for my partner. But delegation didn’t work for us and chances it won’t work for you either. Here’s why and what to do instead.

In my personal experience, as well as the experiences of friends I’ve polled on this matter, there are some key reasons delegation doesn’t work. Here are challenges I faced with delegation:

Reinforced my ownership of the task (and my partner didn’t feel ownership) – When I asked my partner for help with an ever-changing to-do list of child care and household tasks, I not only maintained, but reinforced for both of us, the idea that I own these tasks. This means that each time I wanted his help placing an online order for supplies or preparing for dinner, I would have to ask, give specific instructions, and then probably remind him (because he doesn’t feel ownership). It wasn’t a sustainable or a long-term solution.





Here’s what we eventually did instead of delegating:

Made an inventory of all child and home related tasks – We wrote down everything from bed time to packing lunches to doing laundry and estimated how long each took.





And now…we’re sharing the load as a team. Our trust in each other has increased and our confidence in being able to solve hard problems has grown. We have more time to spend with each other and our kids, too, because we’re more efficient.

Oh, and that honey-do list…neither of us wants to see one ever again.

