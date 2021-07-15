Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Day-To-Day Benefits of Sleep + Tips on How to Get Them

As The Sleep Ambassador®, I search for information that will inspire people to prioritize their sleep and provide them with strategies to improve their sleep sustainably. The Sleep Better Naturally Series sponsored by Rhinomed, a wearable nasal technology company dedicated to improving sleep through better breathing, is outstanding. This is the second of the Sleep Better Naturally series that I am sharing with the Thrive Global community.

Sleep is often seen as a luxury rather than a necessity in today’s fast-paced world. Not only are we plugged in 24/7, we’re driven by deadlines and a fear of missing out so there’s always something better or more urgent that needs doing.

But getting a good night’s sleep can make all the difference to our day-to-day lives. It can have a tremendous impact on our performance at work, school, or gym. It also affects how we interact with those around us. From mood stability and concentration to immune health and muscle recovery, sleep is vital to waking life.

Getting the right amount of good quality sleep is all about living better in the here and now. Combined with a healthy approach to food and exercise, a good night’s sleep is an investment in feeling great every day.

The Verdict Is In – Getting enough sleep is the single most important thing you can do to make day-to-day life a little better.

But it’s one of those things we take for granted. According to the 2018 World Relaxation Report, 51% of adults around the world say they don’t get enough sleep. The independent research study by Wakefield Research named the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia among some of the most sleep-deprived countries in the world.

It’s a shame because quality sleep has proven benefits. Here’s why you should start making sleep a priority.     

The day-to-day benefits of good sleep

  • Reduced stress – Chronic sleep deprivation causes elevated levels of cortisol, the stress hormone, in the bloodstream. So if you’ve been feeling more overwhelmed than usual, make sure to get enough sleep. Relaxation techniques like meditation and breathing exercises can also help you manage stress.
  • Better immunity –A study published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM) found that sleep enables the body’s T-cells to fight infections more effectively, bolstering your immune response. So if you’ve been feeling under the weather lately, crawl back to bed and get some rest.
  • Lowered blood pressure –Excess cortisol can cause elevated blood pressure, which in turn puts you at higher risk of heart disease and strokes. Restful sleep promotes a state of relaxation that can help keep your blood pressure under control.
  • Mood regulation – So if you find yourself getting snippy with your spouse or just feeling grumpier than usual, lack of sleep might be to blame. Dr. Michael Twery, director of the National Center on Sleep Disorders Research, says thatlack of sleepcauses mood changes, memory loss, and poor concentration, which in turn creates problems in our personal and professional lives. Mental health concerns like depression have also been linked to sleep deprivation. Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine have found that over 90% of patients who have depression also suffer from poor sleep quality with 40% saying that they have difficulty falling and staying asleep. 
  • Weight management –Poor sleep has also been linked to weight gain with short sleep duration being one of the biggest risk factors for obesity. So if you’re trying to keep the weight off, make sure to get enough sleep along with regular exercise and balanced meals. 
  • Appetite regulation –Studies have also shown that those who sleep less tend to consume more calories throughout the day. They may also have more difficulty controlling their appetite as sleep deprivation throws your hormones off balance.  So if you’ve been feeling more ravenous lately, getting quality sleep should be a priority.

How much sleep is enough?

So how much sleep do you really need? The numbers differ based on age and other factors, but the National Sleep Foundation recommends 7 to 9 hours of sleep for adults. 

Babies and toddlers need up to 14 hours while teenagers are advised to get 8 to 10 hours in.

That’s easier said than done, of course. A global survey by Phillips found that anxiety and stress prevent 54% of adults from getting enough sleep. 40% blame poor sleep on their environment while 37% cite work or school as their primary obstacle to getting a good night’s sleep.   

How to get the sleep you need

Experts advise sleep-deprived adults to follow a regular sleep schedule to help regulate their body clock. That means going to and getting out of bed at roughly the same time each day.

They also caution against taking caffeine and doing a strenuous workout too close to bedtime.

If you’re a shift worker, with work hours that require you to stay awake and alert when you should ideally be sleeping, experts recommend keeping your bedroom as dark, quiet, and comfortable as possible when you come home to sleep during the day.  

You can also try having a warm shower or simple breathing techniques that may help you to relax and sleep better naturally.

It’s no secret that a good night’s sleep makes us happier, more alert, and more productive. Making small adjustments to your sleeping habits can make a world of a difference. 

Bonus Tip: Keep your bedroom free of technology and resist the temptation to check emails or social media before bed. Let your bedroom be a haven for sleep and relaxation after a busy day.

Important Note: There are many sleep disorders that require a medical diagnosis and treatment, so if you are at all concerned, please seek advice from a medical professional. This Blog was medically reviewed by Dr Ronald Krueger MD F.A.A.C.S.

Nancy H. Rothstein, MBA, As The Sleep Ambassador® and Director of Sleep Health at Resonea, sleep expert Nancy Rothstein is on a quest to help people live life fully 24/7. Nancy helps people rise in the MORNING and rise in the MOURNING.

As The Sleep Ambassador®, and Director of Sleep Health at Resonea, Nancy inspires a new respect for sleep and its impact on all aspects of work, life and well-being.  Through consulting, public speaking, media engagements and other venues, she presents strategic solutions selected to empower people to make lasting shifts to optimize their sleep quality and quantity, both for the public and for the corporate world. Nancy consults and lectures to Fortune 500 corporations and other organizations, awakening leadership to the ROI of a good night’s sleep for their workforce and providing sleep education/training initiatives for employees at all levels. Nancy serves or served on the NIH Sleep Disorders Research Advisory Board, the Steering Committee of Myapnea.org, the Board of the Foundation for Airway Health, the Advisory Board of the Academy of Orofacial Myofunctional Therapy, the American Sleep Apnea Association, and working with other organizations that foster sleep health. Nancy is the author of My Daddy Snores; published by Scholastic, it has sold over 400,000 copies.

Not only does Nancy help people rise in the morning, she also helps people rise in the mourning, helping people live life with gratitude amidst the challenges that accompany life; lessons that are reflected in her forthcoming book, "Rising in the Mourning: Ways to Celebrate Life," based on her personal experience with the passing of...and reconnection with...her son.
Nancy has a B.A. from The University of Pennsylvania and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

