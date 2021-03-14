Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Day I Hired Myself

I have the power to be whatever I want to be After 18 years of working at an Investment bank in New York I walked away. I left the world of board rooms, million-dollar trades and expense accounts and found myself in the middle of diapers, bed wetting, and PTO fundraisers. I’d never felt so […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

I have the power to be whatever I want to be

After 18 years of working at an Investment bank in New York I walked away. I left the world of board rooms, million-dollar trades and expense accounts and found myself in the middle of diapers, bed wetting, and PTO fundraisers. I’d never felt so lost. I walked away from the money and the prestige so I could raise my four young children, and because the stress of the job was killing me. But it was a hard decision.

Where I live, in the New York City metropolitan area, you’re defined by your career. The more money you make the better. When I became a stay-at-home mom I didn’t make a red cent, so I felt worthless. 

I left a career where I worked a set number of hours and accomplished things. I structured trades, I brought on new clients, I wrote business plans. Now being a stay-at-home mom was a 24/7 job and I felt like I never completed anything. There was no tangible result at the end of the day because the work never ended. Once I finished the laundry there were new dirty clothes in the hamper. After I did the dinner dishes, I had to pack school lunches.  Weeks would go by and I felt I had nothing to show for it.  Don’t get me wrong, my kids were alive, well fed and happy, but there wasn’t anything I could sit back and look at and say, “This is mine, I did this.” I needed something more.

I always loved to write, and I found myself journaling about my experiences of leaving corporate America and staying home with my kids. The more I wrote, the more I wanted to write. I set my sights on writing a novel about my experiences on Wall Street. Within a few weeks I gave up. I didn’t have the time to write a book!

Soon after I had breakfast with my mom. I shared with her my flash in a pan book idea. “Nobody is going to give you the time you need, Jamie” she said.  “Nobody is going to say here take an hour or take a day. If you want to do something, you have to steal the time for yourself.”

I realized then that I needed to create a world for myself. I needed to create a new reality for myself. I needed to create an existence where my goals were a priority. Look, don’t get me wrong, I loved being with my kids, but I also wanted a life as a woman, too. If wanted a different life, I had to do different things. I wanted to be a writer, so I hired myself for the job. “I am a writer,” I said. “It’s my new career.” It didn’t matter that I wasn’t paid for it. Work, even if there is no money in it, is still work.

I wrote out a basic contract with myself. I decided how many hours I wanted to work on writing and what I wanted to accomplish. I kept a time sheet. I signed up for a writing class. I started to submit articles for publication.

Every week I made a new “work order” for myself for the week’s goals. I took my contract and work orders seriously. If I made a commitment I followed through. I never let my boss down at my old job, and I deserved the same respect.

A year later, my first-grade son presented me with an art project for Mother’s Day. It was a poster all about me. My hair color, my eye color, my favorite food. Under “my mom’s job” he wrote in scribbled red crayon – Writer. And in that moment, with that piece of yellow construction paper clasped in my hand, everything became clear. Not only did I see myself as a writer, but my children saw me that way, too. Having my kids witness me carving out a new life for myself was a gift to all of us.

I created my own identity. I was not a victim of my circumstances or life choice. I now know I can hire myself to be whatever I want to be.

Today, I am a published author and that novel I once scrapped is almost complete. All because I hired myself.

    Jamie Fiore Higgins

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Credit: Unsplash
    Community//

    Career Advice to My Younger Self

    by Tracy Tsai
    Courtesy of Good Mood / Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    10 Signs You Need to Leave Your Job and Pursue a New Path

    by Marina Khidekel
    Community//

    My Biggest “No” Became My Biggest “Yes”

    by Chrissie Kenaston

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.