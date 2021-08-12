The Day Dr. Laura Broke My Heart

I started listening to the Dr. Laura program when I was a young lawyer and she was on a.m. radio. During long slogs up and down the Pennsylvania Turnpike for court appearances, the show took me out of my head in a way that music didn’t because I was listening to the callers’ problems and Dr. Laura’s advice.

Years later, Dr. Laura turned up on satellite radio after I’d become a professional coach. Her show regularly demonstrates the impact of a powerful question and I started listening again. She gets people to fess up their truths and decide on a course of action in mere minutes. Right on time for a commercial break! The show shined its brightest when a caller came in despondent and left with purpose and a plan. The relief was palpable.

A habit started where, after my coaching calls were finished for the day, I would tune in and listen to hers. Of course, she’s a therapist and I’m not, but there are similarities in what we do and I learned a lot from listening to her.

In the old days, I listened for entertainment and now as a coach, for inspiration.

Never have I ever agreed with her politically. She routinely criticizes things I fervently believe in and I just fast forward to the good parts – the wisdom, advice and humor. She makes me laugh too. I thought of her as a relative you love but can’t agree politically. Her value outweighed the occasional commentary.

On the first day of official lockdown, I called the Dr. Laura program. It was an intensely emotional day and I was so appreciative to hear her on the air with a live, fresh show. Even writing about it makes me tear up a little. Dr. Laura could not have been sweeter and she even sent me a gift.

Recently, a caller was on the show whose aunt and mother hadn’t spoken because of their differing views on the “insurrection” on January 6, 2021. That’s the word the caller used.

Dr. Laura interrupted to correct the caller, saying “there was no insurrection.” In her signature commanding style, she directed the caller to “look it up” and that there was no attempted overthrow of the government. The caller seemed lost for words and just said “oh.” Only then, did Dr. Laura get into the family problem that was the reason for the call. And the program.

I was stunned. No insurrection? And she said it with complete and utter authority, so I did what she suggested the caller do – I looked it up. This is what it means according to every dictionary I consulted:

“a violent uprising against an authority or government.”

I recalled the battering rams used to gain access to the United States Capitol, the men with rip ties and walkie talkies, the screams to hang our vice president, kill our majority leader and the beatings they gave to those in their way.

Then, I checked to see what Fox News called it, since I figured that might be where Dr. Laura gets her information based upon her commentary on the state of cities like Portland and her claims that Democrats want to abolish the police and let criminals run free.

In the aftermath, during January and February 2021, Fox News used the word “insurrection” to describe the events of January 6, 2021.

I didn’t listen to the rest of the show. I felt like I was the caller and she had just slammed me with her rhetoric, and was telling me that what I saw with my own eyeballs didn’t happen. It felt like gas lighting and to me, just like someone denying the Holocaust.

I tuned in the next day, as was my routine, but the sound of her voice was no longer one of wisdom and compassion for me. It was judgment and condemnation. I might have called to talk it over with her, but she is clear that her role is to pontificate (her word) not debate. After years of listening, I had found my limit.

Although I miss my afternoon show, I am grateful for all the things I’ve learned over the years from Dr. Laura, including knowing when it’s time to stop.