The Dalai Lama’s 6 Key Tips to Happiness

I found a good book . It’s called The Art of Happiness, a Handbook For Living . Joint work of the Dalai Lama and Howard C. Cutler. As the title implies, this book explores the art of achieving happiness in life, of course based on the views of the main spiritual figure of the Tibetan Buddhist .

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

>>

According to the Dalai Lama, the main and first thing that must be adhered to is the purpose of life. What is the purpose of human life while in the world. The Dalai Lama says happiness is the goal of every human life. Therefore, all efforts must be devoted to achieving this happiness.

But what is happiness ?

According to this person who was born with the name Tenzin Gyatso, happiness is the release of humans from all the shackles of suffering. Surely this is in line with the Buddhist doctrines of enlightenment and nirvana.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

So, furthermore, this 83-year-old man warned to distinguish between happiness and pleasure. Where he said happiness is more eternal and non-physical, while pleasure is often temporal and physical.

Don’t get caught up in pursuing just a moment of physical pleasure, kinds of food, liquor, drugs, sex and the like. But go for long-term happiness of calm, humanity, solidarity and the like.

Then the 14th Dalai Lama gave advice on how to achieve that happiness. The key, according to the religious leader who was forced to exile himself to India since his country was controlled by China in 1959 , is to organize and train the mind and mind .

I’m convinced we can learn a lot from him if we follow the methods that he has applied to his own life. Below are his six key tips for happiness:

1. Be truthful.

“Happiness is not something ready made. It comes from your own actions.” ~ The Dalai Lama

The Dalai Lama suggests that when we’re honest, we are likely to suffer less from anxiety and fear. If we remain true to ourselves—and to others—we will experience genuine happiness. Through integrity and honesty, we also create a peaceful environment.

Oftentimes, truthfulness is challenging to practice, especially when there are other people involved. Through being honest, I’ve realized that telling the truth is always less hurtful than hiding the facts. CONTINUE READING…..

…..

Happiness, Marriage, Love, Relationship, Self Improvement, Personal Organizing, Cool Stuff, Mental Health, Happiness, Marriage, Love, Relationship, Self Improvement, Personal Organizing, Cool Stuff, Mental Health, Happiness, Marriage, Love, Relationship, Self Improvement, Personal Organizing, Cool Stuff, Mental Health, Happiness, Marriage, Love, Relationship, Self Improvement, Personal Organizing, Cool Stuff, Mental Health