The Creative Power of Healthy Debate

In the 20th century, there seems to have arisen an idea that businesses function best when everyone is “on the same page” or when there is very little conflict or friction. While it is true that there is a certain level of conflict or friction that can inhibit or derail growth, a lack of conflict and friction can also be just as destructive.

Conflict and debate can be uncomfortable, which is why we often avoid it. It can also easily get out of hand which is why it is often discouraged in the workplace. The idea is that if you avoid conflict and debate in the first place, then you also avoid the messy aftermath when it grows out of control. Businesses that discourage healthy debate and diversity of thought, however, may actually do so at their own peril. The best course of action is to foster healthy, constructive debate within certain boundaries.

In the late 1940s, Alex Osborne introduced the concept of brainstorming. His brainstorming idea introduced concepts that most of us have heard of and still follow to this day, such as the idea that there are no bad ideas and that new ideas should not be criticized. The reality is, however, that there actually are bad ideas (quite a few of them actually), and often the only way to determine whether an idea is actually a good or bad one is to “attack” it. That is, to poke as many holes in it as you can and see if it still holds water. The healthy debate does not need to be disrespectful but it can still be critical.

Most new ideas are not “good” ideas to start with but they can become great ideas with proper molding and shaping. The start of that molding and shaping process is criticism. Criticism is simply the process by which we discover the holes and flaws in our theories. It doesn’t mean those holes can’t be patched and those flaws cannot be addressed but it does mean you can’t fix what you don’t even know is broken. Healthy discussion, criticism, and debate is the process by which you take mediocre ideas and turn them into game-changing ones.

Matt Walker, CEO and Owner at Absolute Retirement Solutions

Located in Kansas City, Matt Walker is an entrepreneur and financial professional with a nomadic soul. Matt had the opportunity to travel the world at a young age. By age 20, Matt had either visited or lived in 25 countries. He even completed a 2-year long mission trip to Mongolia where he was able to learn Mongolian. To Matt, travel was the reason his family had such a close bond—their shared memories and experiences brought them closer.

 Now, as a father, Matt Walker has made it his mission to give his family the same opportunities to see the world. As the owner of Absolute Retirement Solutions, he also strives to get his clients financially fit to travel. Many retirees dream of seeing the world, but are overwhelmed by the costs. Matt would like to break down any barrier he can so that more people are able to get out and see the wonderful world we live in.

