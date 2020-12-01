Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The COVID Shuffle – One Step at a Time…

The COVID Shuffle – One Step at a Time…

In this tango with a virus, we cannot allow pessimism a slot on our dance card. The correlation between the COVID-19 pandemic and dancing is seemingly a strange one to some. After all, this is not a dance partner we CHOSE. But it is the one we have right now and for the time being

In this tango with a virus, we cannot allow pessimism a slot on our dance card.

The correlation between the COVID-19 pandemic and dancing is seemingly a strange one to some. After all, this is not a dance partner we CHOSE. But it is the one we have right now and for the time being – one we must find a way to waltz with – as safely as possible. Yet after many months of countless people dancing as though, and sometimes because, their lives have depended on it – feet can become fatigued, bodies achy, and our minds weary. I want to encourage each of you that THIS is the very time we cannot let up – because so much GOOD is on the horizon, and we cannot afford to have pessimism cloud that bright light at the end of this long road on which we have travelled.

The standard way of living for everyone I know has been altered in some form since March of 2020. For some, it is significant – health in jeopardy, loved ones, and jobs lost, or relationships in peril. For others, that alteration may be less seemingly drastic – a different way of working, kids at home from school, or a reworked way of living otherwise everyday life. However, I do not know anyone who hasn’t sacrificed something. And that can feel heavy for a collective community. Perhaps you are feeling the weight and the hopelessness that might come with it. But I am here to tell you – you were born for this. Quite literally.

More than half a decade ago now, long before this COVID-19 pandemic arrived, I wrote a book about harnessing the power within EVERY human to play our personal best in the sport of life. Titled The Win Within: Capturing Your Victorious Spirit, in the book, I share real stories of professional athletes who have circled the drain of devastating injury or life calamity – only to claw their way back up and emerge victoriously. The point of the anecdotes in my book was to illustrate to each reader – regardless of how “sporty” they might be – that every one of us is hardwired for victory. The ability to thrive is embedded into the code of our human DNA. And it’s still there and we must continue to tap into it.

We could describe adaptability to change as a uniquely human superpower. After all, it’s something we’ve been doing since the dawn of man. And unlike many other animal species out there, we’re good at adapting to change. That may not seem the case in 2020 – when this year has hurled so much negativity in our world – but it remains true, even at this very moment. Humans are good at acclimating to a changing environment. We just need to believe that our adaptability is true. 

One of the most important things we can do to adapt to our current circumstances doesn’t take genius-level intelligence. In my opinion, it takes just one thing that has nothing to do with how smart anyone is – positivity. I know that’s asking a lot right now. But I am here to tell you that pessimism has no place in our ability to thrive and only serves to pull us down. In staring down the barrel of your current life circumstances and figuring out how to positively change those circumstances, start by adjusting your outlook on your life. 

If the stuff life has thrown at you lately feels like there is no possible way to dance through it gracefully, and when all you’ve got is two left feet, go easy on yourself and your neighbor. Just because humans are hardwired for adaptability to change doesn’t mean we learn how to do it overnight.

Starting small can begin with changing the way you look at your life right now. Instead of wondering why 2020 happened TO you, what if you thought about why YOU happened to 2020? What unique talents or gifts do you bring to this world that could be used for GOOD in this time? How can you affect life for not only yourself but for others as well, in positive, meaningful ways as we close out this wild ride of a year?

Let’s rid ourselves of pessimism both now and in the future. Let’s stare once more into the of this storm and dare it to its worst because we are prepared to do our best. We are unbreakable, and we will prevail in mind, body and spirit. Let’s revel in this last dance of 2020 to display our collective grace, compassion, and strength that will inspire us to seize 2021 with passion, health, happiness, and gratitude.  

    Bert Mandelbaum, M.D., DHL (hon), orthopedic surgeon, co-chair of medical affairs and author of “The Win Within: Capturing Your Victorious Spirit” at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute

    Dr. Bert Mandelbaum is an orthopedic surgeon, sports medicine specialist, a member of the Board of Directors and co-chair of medical affairs at the renowned Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, as well as the published author of The Win Within: Capturing Your Victorious Spirit and motivational speaker.

    Dr. Mandelbaum is a medical graduate of Washington University Medical School in St. Louis in 1980, and completed his residency in Orthopaedic Surgery at The Johns Hopkins Hospital and fellowship in Sports Medicine from UCLA. He served on the faculty at UCLA from 1986-89 and subsequently joined the Santa Monica Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Group where he currently serves as the Director of the Sports Medicine Fellowship Program and the Research and Education Foundation and Medical Director for the FIFA Medical Center of Excellence in Santa Monica.

    Academically, he is a prolific researcher having published over 100 journal articles and five books. He has received five national awards for Excellence in Research in the Field of Sports Medicine. Since 1995, he has been on the editorial board of the American Journal of Sports Medicine and associate editor for Current Concept Reviews. He also served as executive board member for the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine and is the former President of the International Cartilage Repair Society. Dr. Mandelbaum is an active member of multiple professional medical societies including the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgery, the American College of Sports Medicine and the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine. He was honored in a distinguished fashion in 2009 with an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters (DHL) from the State University of New York.

    As a team physician, Dr. Mandelbaum has worked with UCLA Athletics, Pepperdine University, and the LA Galaxy and Chivas USA MLS teams. He was the Chief Medical Officer for Women’s World Cup Soccer 1999 and 2003, US Soccer Men’s National Teams Physician since 1991, and the assistant Medical Director for Major League Soccer since 1996. Dr. Mandelbaum served as USA Team Physician for Soccer World Cups in 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006 and 2010. He served as FIFA medical officer for the 2014 World Cup. In 2002, Dr. Mandelbaum was appointed to FIFA Medical Assessment and Research Committee (F-MARC). In 2007, he was appointed to FIFA’s Sports Medicine Committee where he served until 2017. Dr. Mandelbaum also served as Olympic Medical Officer for the Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012, and RIO 2016 games. Dr. Mandelbaum was named Chief Medical Officer for the 2015 World Special Olympic Games, the 2015 and 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup, and served as Chief Medical Director of the 2016 Copa América Centenario. He has also served as director of research for Major League Baseball.

    In addition to authoring and co-authoring a bevy of clinical research on a variety of orthopaedic topics and having a significant presence on the sidelines of the world’s largest sporting event, Dr. Mandelbaum has received numerous public accolades including designation as a Super Doctor in Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Surgery for a consecutive 12-year period since 2007. Dr. Mandelbaum is a frequent medical expert contributor to mainstream media publications and websites including Medscape, Sports Illustrated, NBC Sports, MSN and Men’s Health, as well as local and television news outlets, including NBC, ABC and Fox television affiliates.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

