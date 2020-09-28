The COVID Lifestyle

I’ve noticed as I’ve been reading through various articles, publications, and news feeds the theme around “How to lose those extra COVID pounds.” Apparently as we’ve been self-isolating, we’ve ALL (because the news exaggerates) gained at least 15lbs. This is due, of course to us; “not being as active as we once were and eating more than usual.” Wow do you think. Shocking news.

All mocking aside …

It’s actually more than that. And it’s distressing. Our circumstances have thrown us for a loop. A crushing realization, for many, not all, that our lives changed so fast that we have had a hard time processing what’s been happening. Not to mention the barrage of information that continues to confuse us. Trying to decipher, to the best of our ability fact over fiction.

Through all of this is and has been ‘us.’ The ‘us’ that functions. The question becomes, how exactly have we been functioning on a regular basis? How’s our state of mind? Our disposition. How have we handled chaos and uncertainty? This has our entire being, how we think, and feel in a state of our ‘go to’ response as to how we initially deal with things; anything. It’s our home base behaviour, because we all have one. We developed certain behaviours from when we were young. So, our comfort is to fall back into the ‘known.’

And yet here’s the kicker – our reaction and response in our ability to handle things is based entirely up to each and every one of us to navigate. Absolutely we have family, friends and those that support us along the way, and yet how we choose to behave and respond even to things that are so devasting is up to us.

How we show up is up to each of us. Some have a MUCH easier time of it than others. In fact, I’ll go out on a limb to say that most don’t handle difficult situations and the feeling of been thrown curve balls, well.

So, when I read; “How to lose those extra COVID pounds.” It starts with our mind. Gaining extra pounds is a symptom. It’s the result of a situation we’re having a tough time dealing with. Consumption is a coping method for some, a control issue for others, and perhaps not even a consideration for the rest.

When the time comes, and I’m sure it well, those concerned with extra pounds will do something about it. It needs however to start with one’s emotional state and how one is feeling about themselves. The feeling of loneliness and isolation exacerbated by this pandemic has made this very difficult.

Not all of this is doom and gloom.

Interestingly, and separate from the topic of weight gain, and most certainly depending upon one’s life conditions, there have been beautiful and blissful stories of how COVID-19 has brought a new way of thinking. A peace and calm to what was a hectic existence. A time to reflect, pivot, shift, maneuver, recreate, reimagine … pick a buzzword, they all work.

In fact, some found more time due to this pandemic to get into better shape. Home equipment sales went through the roof this past year. Peloton sales skyrocketed. Virtual classes were the place to connect.

And then again, zoom meetings had us sitting more. A lot more. Back to back meetings on zoom took the place of in office meetings and collaborating with colleagues. There seemed to be the need to ensure that working from home was in fact us actually working. Don’t get me started on this one – this is trust issue with one’s employees – get over it and start trusting your people – if you don’t, let them go so they can thrive someplace else. [end of rant]

But I digress.

Where was I? Oh yes. Weight gain.

If you’ve gained extra pounds due to this new COVID lifestyle AND you’re not happy about it, I’m suggesting that you start by checking in to see how you’re feeling. How’s your sense of self? Where are you on the optimistic scale? You know, on a scale of 1 – 10, 1 being the world is ending, to this too shall pass, and the future looks bright.

Start to take micro steps towards setting yourself up for what you want to achieve. Micro steps work as they are a sure-fire way for you to accomplish more. They are small enough wins to move you in the right the direction. They are accumulative. They help you to thrive.

The COVID Lifestyle is a mindset. Difficult times call for optimistic measures.

If you need help. Reach out. Let’s connect.