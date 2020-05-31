The Covid-19 Lockdown Taught Me to Speak Gently and Use Baked Goods as Peace Offerings

McKensey and Co. published a report recently that stated that five years of digital transformation over many sectors has been condensed over the last eight weeks.

Do you think your mother would have ever taken the time to learn how to use Zoom if she hadn’t been forced to by fear of becoming totally isolated from her friends and family? Would your grandmother have learned how to bank online? Did you father really ask if he should cut the cable and get Peacock and HBO Max instead?

In the same vein, the COVID-19 lockdown, which has forced my husband and I to hunker down 24/7 since early March, has accelerated my personal growth and transformation and turned me from an edgy and excitable, partner into a gentler, patient and less judgmental spouse. Adapting to the situation — no longer can I slam the door and storm out — I’ve had to leave some of my most resistant character flaws on the doorstep.

It’s not that I haven’t tried to change the way I function in an intimate relationship over the years. I’ve gone to therapy, learned how to meditate therapy

I have been changing how I interact with my beloved during a a time when, according to a Thrive Global poll of 8,000 individuals, 82% of respondents claim the pandemic has negatively impacted their stress more than any event in history.

