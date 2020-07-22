Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Courage to Get into Good Trouble

John Lewis gave us countless gifts to be sure, including the advancement of civil rights in a country where there is still much progress to be made. But perhaps his most important gift was the example he set of what it looks like to live and lead courageously.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

On Friday July 17, the world lost an extraordinary man. John Lewis, civil rights leader and Georgia congressman, died of pancreatic cancer. Mr. Lewis was one of the thirteen original Freedom Riders who challenged the segregated public buses in the South, served as founder of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), and helped organize and was a keynote speaker at the historic 1963 March on Washington. Most memorably, he led the march in Selma, Alabama where he and other peaceful protesters were beaten and gassed by Alabama State Troopers, in what became known as Bloody Sunday. Mr. Lewis himself was struck with a billy club on the head as he retreated from the rush of the police officers. Arguably his most important and enduring contributions were as a Congressman, championing multiple pieces of important legislation during his thirty-four years in the U.S. House of Representatives.

John Lewis is remembered for many things, but perhaps nothing is cited more by those who knew him than the word courage. President Barack Obama said of Mr. Lewis, “Generations from now, when parents teach their children what is meant by courage, the story of John Lewis will come to mind.” Mr. Lewis embodied courage. A few weeks ago, I wrote about the six universal virtues – courage, justice, humanity (including love), temperance, wisdom, and transcendence. And in a subsequent post, I made the case for love as the most critical of these virtues. John Lewis’ death reminded me of the foundational nature of courage. Indeed, in the Nicomachean Ethics, Aristotle speaks first about courage. Upon reflection, it’s understandable why he did so. Without the ability to push through fear and act when your conscience tells you that you must, the other virtues aren’t possible. Without courage, how can one advocate for justice? Without courage, how is it possible to find love and see the humanity in those who have done you wrong? Without courage, how do you possess the temperance to refrain from acting in the very manner against which you are protesting? Without courage, how can you find the wisdom to advocate for what is right but unpopular? And without courage, how can you transcend the comfort and safety of your small, insular world and be part of a movement that is much bigger than yourself?

John Lewis was the man he was because of his extraordinary courage. He gave us all an example of what it looks like to do the right thing, even when it is hard. And, importantly, he reminded us that the need for courage is not limited to leading a nation of people or a political movement. Famously, Mr. Lewis exhorted all of us to “get into good trouble, necessary trouble.” The opportunity to do and say what is right, even when it isn’t easy, happens daily. Mr. Lewis gave us countless gifts to be sure, including the advancement of civil rights in a country where there is still much progress to be made. But perhaps his most important gift was the example he set of what it looks like to live and lead courageously.

In the few days since his passing, I’ve been pondering his words. Where can I get into a little bit of “good trouble?” Where have I been a little too comfortable? Where can I be more courageous in how I’m living and leading my life? I’m not sure exactly what will emerge from my inquiry. But I’m committed to honoring this great man’s legacy by having the discipline to ask the hard questions of myself. And, even more importantly, the courage to act on the answers.

Darren Gold, Managing Partner, Executive Coach at The Trium Group

As a former CEO and long-time board member, Darren brings deep personal leadership experience and years of advising and mentoring senior leaders to his work with organizations. Darren’s approach to leadership is premised on the importance of personal mastery and deep self-awareness. He believes that senior leaders have the power to create a new context for themselves and others that can unlock extraordinary performance. Darren shares thought leadership in this area in his new self-mastery book, Master Your Code: The Art, Wisdom, and Science of Leading an Extraordinary Life, being published this fall. Prior to joining Trium, Darren was the CEO of two education companies, Heald College and Delta Career Education, and a Partner in two San Francisco-based private equity firms, Gryphon Investors and Genstar Capital. Earlier in his career, Darren worked as an engagement manager at McKinsey & Co. and an attorney at Irell & Manella. He has a BA from UCLA and a JD from the University of Michigan.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

A Tribute to An American Hero: John Lewis and His Legacy of Transformative Leadership

by Karen Jackson-Weaver, PhD
Wisdom//

Lessons from MLK for Millennials & Gen Z

by David B. Grinberg
Community//

Power of Love or Love of Power: Where is today’s Profiles in Courage?

by Behyar Zoghi MD, PhD, FACP

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.