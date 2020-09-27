Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Coronavirus Pandemic Has Brought The Entertainment Industry To A Standstill; Learn From Actor Mike Yang, How To Be Productive In Your Field While Keeping Yourself Safe And Healthy

Due to Covid-19, numerous Film and TV productions have been put on a pause, without any exact date on when things will go back to normal. This has not only left many members of the industry jobless, but it has also put the industry in a state of shock; constantly trying to figure out the next step.

Mike Yang
Below are some significant points from Actor Mike Yang, also known as Wenjie Yang, that can help you be more productive during this pandemic.

1. Improve your skills and get better at what you do. Although many of us face the predicament of having to stay home, now is an amazing time to train ourselves. Take online classes, read books in your field and practice at home so that you will come out of the pandemic better and more employable.  

2. Seek opportunities online. Try your best to find jobs or internships that you can do as soon as the pandemic is over. Get ahead in the game so that you will be more successful than those who sit home watching TV all day. 

3. Set a list of tasks for yourself everyday and hold yourself accountable. It’s easy to simply relax all day and end up wasting all your time. But you can avoid this by setting a clear work schedule. Keeping yourself busy also makes you more satisfied and less prone to depression. 

4. Be in the present. During quarantine, I find it very easy to get in my head, lose track of time as well as worry about things that might not even be true. However, I’ve found that staying in the present grounds me in reality and keeps me productive and positive. 

5. Lastly, remember to always unwind at the end of the day. We are not machines and we all need rest. An appropriate amount of relaxation helps me stay happy and productive in the long run. You don’t want to get burned out.  

The above mentioned suggestions have been provided by Mike Yang, also known as Wenjie Yang; a New York based actor, musician, and model. Yang is currently enrolled at the NYU Tisch School of The Arts where he is pursuing a BFA in Acting.

Aryaan Arora

Aryaan Arora, CEO at The Arora Company

Aryaan Arora is an American actor, singer, model and entrepreneur. He is currently working with Bonnie Shumofsky Bloom of Stewart Talent Agency and is enrolled at the NYU Tisch School of The Arts where he is completing his formal training in acting and filmmaking. He is also pursuing a double major in Economics and Finance. He has officially signed with Prestige Management Group in New York. Aryaan also has a passion for producing and directing and one day hopes to be able to create content which can bring light to important worldly causes.

