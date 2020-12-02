The Continuing Need to ACT UP

Yesterday we interrupted our regularly scheduled pandemic to observe World AIDS Day. We, as a community, recognized the other epidemic, which is still ongoing — the one we have been at battle with for 40 years now.

The one still without a vaccine.

We have a moral imperative to act and PrEP4All, an exciting young AIDS activist organization, is leading that fight.

Like the COVID promises being thrown around these days that everyone who wants a vaccine will get a vaccine, the executive director and cofounder of PrEP4All pointed out to me that we need the same commitment for PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis, which is highly effective in preventing HIV).

In my latest Advocate column I discuss the importance of recognizing World AIDS Day, especially in the face of our current pandemic, and this opportunity to increase awareness and prevention of an ever-present foe.

With Love,