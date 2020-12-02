Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Continuing Need to ACT UP

We have a moral imperative to act and PrEP4All, an exciting young AIDS activist organization, is leading that fight.

Yesterday we interrupted our regularly scheduled pandemic to observe World AIDS Day. We, as a community, recognized the other epidemic, which is still ongoing — the one we have been at battle with for 40 years now.

The one still without a vaccine.

Like the COVID promises being thrown around these days that everyone who wants a vaccine will get a vaccine, the executive director and cofounder of PrEP4All pointed out to me that we need the same commitment for PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis, which is highly effective in preventing HIV).

In my latest Advocate column I discuss the importance of recognizing World AIDS Day, especially in the face of our current pandemic, and this opportunity to increase awareness and prevention of an ever-present foe.

With Love,

    Richie Jackson, Author

    Richie Jackson is the author of Gay Like Me, published by HarperCollins. He writes the monthly column “In Gay We Trust” for The Advocate. He is an award-winning Broadway, television and film producer who most recently produced the Tony Award-nominated Harvey Fierstein’s Torch Song on Broadway. He executive produced Showtime’s Nurse Jackie (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee for “Best Comedy Series”) for seven seasons and co-executive produced the film Shortbus, written and directed by John Cameron Mitchell.

    As an alumnus of NYU Tisch School of the Arts, he endowed a fellowship program at his alma mater in 2015 to assist graduates in the transition from academia to a lifelong career in the arts called The Richie Jackson Artist Fellowship.

    He and his husband, Jordan Roth, were honored with The Trevor Project’s 2016 Trevor Hero Award. They live in New York City with their two sons.

