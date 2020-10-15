Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Constant Battle between e-learning and Sleep

Why online learning is affecting students’ sleep and how to fix it

By

With the dramatic increase in online learning, students ranging from preschool to college have all been forced to adapt to learning on screens. But what does this sudden switch to e-learning mean for the sleep patterns of our students?

Online learning increases screen time, which leads to overexposure to harmful blue light from digital devices. Blue light disrupts our sleep, suppressing melatonin and changing the body’s circadian rhythm. Dr. Roy Raymann, Chief Scientific Officer at SleepScore Labs, explains:

“With the exceptional amount of screen time and indoor time during this pandemic, we should be taking care of our “light consumption”. The recipe is of course: get some extra light during the day (since the indoor levels do not match the outdoor levels) and make sure you filter out unneeded and unwanted blue light after sunset.”

So how do we help our students get a better night’s sleep despite the inevitable screen time increase from online learning? This is where EyeJust Blue Light Blocking Screen Protector comes into play. With our science backed technology embedded directly into the screen, we help students stay protected while connected. 

I developed EyeJust because my son Nick could not sleep as a result of watching movies on his tablet before bedtime. I set out to learn more and discovered that blue light was the culprit. With EyeJust Blue Light Blocking Screen Protector, I hope to help all students get a good night’s sleep.

Here are tips students can use to make the most of e-learning:

  • Spend your free time away from screens!
  • Make sure to do something active to combat all the sitting down that comes with e-learning. A daily workout is great but don’t forget to move around throughout the day as well.
  • Turn off your camera when possible. Knowing you are being watched creates a sense of being on stage, which can be exhausting.
  • Use EyeJust to block harmful blue light and get a better night’s sleep!

Gigi Mortimer , Gigi Mortimer Founder EyeJust

Gigi Mortimer is a creative entrepreneur and Founder of EyeJust. She has built her career where science meets fashion.

