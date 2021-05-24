The Connection Between Your Mental Health and Your Environment

Did you know that the environment you live in has a huge impact on your mental health? Depending on the stimuli in the surrounding, you can experience more or less mental health issues. So, taking care of the place you live is essential for your wellbeing.

What is the true connection between mental health and the environment? You’ve surely noticed how you love spending more time at places that emit a special kind of energy and cosiness. That’s what it’s all about. Design your home so it improves your mental health. How to do that?

1. Prioritise safety

Depending on where you live, you can experience different levels of safety and uncertainty. For instance, bad neighbourhoods tend to cause more stress, anxiety and even depression, than safer and good neighbourhoods. If moving out isn’t an option right now, create a space where you’ll feel the safest.

Add an additional lock to your door, and, if necessary, protect your windows. If you live in a constant state of fear, chances are your mental health will worsen, causing you to experience various mental health issues you could have avoided. Staying in an unsafe environment for a long time can have serious consequences for your mental and physical health.

2. Eliminate the clutter

Home should be a safe place where we feel at peace. However, the clutter and junk may be stopping us there. Even though most people try to keep their homes clean, clutter is sometimes inevitable. What kind of effect does messiness have on our lives?

Dirt and mess can be one of the main sources of stress at home. This is preventing us from recharging and resting when we need it the most. It’s commonly known that the lack of rest negatively impacts our mental health. So, try to do the house chores on time to prevent them from piling up and causing a lot of stress.

3. Sensory stimuli

To improve your mental health, you should focus on the sensory stimuli from your environment. When considering the stimulation from your environment, there are many things you can change. One of the first things you need to pay attention to is the sound. Sometimes, the silence is golden especially if you’re trying to recharge after a long day of work.

Believe it or not, virtual fatigue is real. So, instead of spending time on your phone or laptop once you get home, unplug electronic devices and meditate or read a book. It will help you refresh your mind and improve your mental health.

4. Create an enjoyable environment

What is an enjoyable environment? Different people will give you different definitions of cosy and enjoyable. Even though there isn’t a universal recipe that will help you create such space, focus on your senses and the way the environment feels to you. How?

For example, colours like blue and green will radiate peace and calmness. On top of that, different materials can also have an effect on your mental health. Soft and gentle materials will create a cosy environment. So, choose only top-notch materials, such as a high-quality nylon carpet for your home to create the environment where your mental health will thrive.

5. In touch with nature

Did you know that nature has a huge positive impact on your mental health? If you’ve ever wondered why you feel so much happiness and peace while you’re in nature, now you know that the greenery and fresh air are the main cause. But what can you do if you live in the middle of the concrete jungle?

Fill your home with beautiful indoor plants. There are numerous benefits of indoor plants on your mental health. They keep you calmer, are a great source of entertainment and provide you with fresh air. On top of that, house plants are an amazing aesthetical contribution to your space!

Conclusion

As you can see, there is a strong connection between the environment and your mental health. Luckily, you can adapt the space however you like to create a suitable place for a healthier mind. Focus on the details that bring you joy and happiness, and you’ll improve your mental health!