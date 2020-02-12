The Connection Between Business Success & Employee Happiness

The ability of businesses to thrive in the competitive market today is greatly dependent on employees’ productivity. Employees provide the necessary labor required for businesses to operate. Surprisingly there is a proven-to-be-working correlation between business success and employee happiness. The general perception is that happy employees contribute to organizational success.

One of the key links between business success and employee happiness is that happy employees are highly motivated in the performance of their responsibilities. This happiness is commonly brought about by investing in creating incentives, which make employees satisfied with their work. Incentives, such as offering commissions and value-added benefits, directly contribute to the company’s productivity.

It has also been proven that happy employees are highly likely to show commitment to helping sell more products for the business. The expression of happiness, in this regard, is replicated in the employees’ day-to-day responsibilities where they show great commitment and dedication.

In addition, happy workers show great commitment to innovation. The general environment of happiness that is created within the workplace environment encourages workers to share ideas with their bosses. This is a great incentive to create a favorable atmosphere, which triggers mental flexibility, imagination, innovation, and thus intrapreneurship.

The customer service desk or department happens to be one of the most crucial entities within a business. It can directly determine if a business is going to achieve good market penetration or if it is going to fail miserably. Keeping workers within the department happy all the time is a direct incentive that can contribute to the business’s success. In this regard, happy customer service representatives will generally show great commitment to ensuring that all customers are promptly served.

Happiness within the workplace creates a favorable environment for inter-employee coordination and teamwork. Such teamwork acts as a direct channel for creating good workplace relations, which have a direct positive effect on employee productivity. The good relations created, in turn, contribute to lesser instances of workplace conflicts, which are often counterproductive.

Lastly, happiness has a surprise benefit of reducing the chances of employees suffering from burnout. This is because happy workers maintain a great work-life balance. This enables them to maintain their productivity, especially as far as utilizing their time properly is concerned.

This article was originally published at JerryLeigh.us.