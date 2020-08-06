Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The confidence myth

How the key to "true confidence" is really in our shadow.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

As an experienced voice teacher and professional singer, I have certainly had a “crisis of confidence” or two over the years and also heard similar stories from my clients. If only we felt more confident then we’d take some action (start a business, learn to sing, speak in public, write a book etc.). It is so prevalent in our culture that we never question what it’s really about.

The truth is this idea of needing to feel confident is really a clever construct of our ego mind, to keep us in our comfort zone. When we buy into our ego’s “story” that we “lack confidence”, we don’t take action. Or if we do take some action, the goal posts will simply move. Nothing will ever be enough for the ego. Suddenly having a bachelor’s degree is inadequate, now you need a PhD before you start your business. It’s like trying to fill a leaky bucket with water. It’s a never ending, exhausting cycle.

So what is really going on here? The ego is the part of our mind that’s sole job is to keep us safe, secure and alive. It’s an important part of our mind that we all have and need which helps us to fit in, adapt and function in the world. As we are no longer being chased by tigers, what the ego is really protecting us from is “social death” – a fear of being rejected, abandoned and ostracised by society, our family, friends, colleagues or peers. It feels very real, like we’re going to die. Have you ever wondered why public speaking for many is so terrifying?

For this reason the ego tries to pull us back from anything new, anything we’ve never experienced before. It is committed to us staying in our comfort zone at all costs because that’s all it knows to keep us safe. It is not creative and can’t see anything outside of our conditioning.

“Until you make the unconscious conscious, it will direct your life and you will call it fate.” – C.G. Jung (Swiss Psychiatrist / Psychoanalyst)

This is where the work of Carl Jung is so important. In his model of the psyche he refers to the shadow. The shadow is the parts of ourselves we have pushed away unconsciously because we perceive them to be “too light or too dark” to be acceptable in the world. Meaning this can include our gifts, talents and potential for success. As Marianne Williamson famously wrote in A Return to Love, our deepest fear is not that we’re inadequate, our deepest fear is that we’re powerful beyond measure.

The ego cleverly creates a persona, the face we show to the world. It is what we identify with as being “I” or “me”. The persona includes anything that will help us fit in and adapt to our environment (e.g. being a people-pleaser). Anything that doesn’t fit with this persona goes into our shadow (e.g. being angry).

So in this case we identify with being a person who “lacks confidence” and “being confident” is in our shadow. Getting to the core of our shadow is a process and it isn’t logical (but emotional). As it’s unconscious to us, we can’t see it directly in ourselves but will see it in others by what triggers us.

Here’s an exercise to get you started…

Think about someone that you perceive to be really confident.  What triggers you most about that person?  E.g. “negative” traits could be arrogant, obnoxious, self-righteous.  “Positive” traits could be knowledgeable, wise, powerful.  Just write down 3-5 words that pop into your head when you think of this person. Then narrow it down to one trait that you get the strongest emotional reaction from. 

Once you have your one trait (we’ll use arrogant as an example), you’ll probably notice it is opposite to your persona. Answer the following questions:

What is so wrong with being arrogant (or what you wrote)? E.g. no one likes them.

Keep going, what is their ultimate fate?  E.g. they end up alone.

How do I avoid being like this?  E.g. I stay out of the limelight.

How does this limit my life? E.g. I avoid actively promoting my business.  

This is what you’re really avoiding, defending and protecting yourself from. If I become a “confident” person I might be perceived as arrogant and that’s a threat to my ego (remember this isn’t conscious or logical). So to ensure you never have to face this, the ego uses this story of “I lack confidence” to stop you moving forward.

As we start to become more conscious of this part of our mind, it can no longer limit us in the same way. It frees us to ultimately step into our power with “true confidence”.

    Anouska Taylor, Transformational Voice Training for Singers & Speakers

    Anouska Taylor is a London-based vocalist, experienced voice teacher and Jungian coach.  She has been training voices for over a decade and performing for over two decades.

    Anouska works with high-performing individuals around the world with big dreams, helping them to access their full creative expression through the power of their voice, whether singing or speaking.

    She has a unique approach and works with clients in a coaching capacity to align their mind and voice.  By combining the mechanical, functional and paralinguistic aspects of voice training with deeper mindset work using Jungian principles, clients make lasting and profound changes to their voice.  This allows them to powerfully share their message with the world.

    To receive a free voice care guide head to https://www.anouskataylor.com

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Man smiling looking off to the right with the text &quot;5 ways to increase your confidence&quot; in white font.
    Community//

    5 ways to increase your confidence

    by Justin Aldridge
    Community//

    Confidence Vs Ego – which do you have?

    by Angela Kambouris
    Increase self confidence: 8 ways to increase self-confidence
    Community//

    8 Things You Can Do to Increase Self-Confidence

    by Mark Pettit

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.