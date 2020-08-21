Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Common Good

To advance the common good in business and beyond means to build a community that offers opportunity for all, regardless of their age, gender, nationality, or income.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
The Path Towards the Common Good
The Path Towards the Common Good

The common good. You’ve probably heard this phrase, but have you thought about what it truly means? The common good has historical roots that extend back to ancient philosophy, but it’s also an idea that has contemporary relevance. So what exactly is the common good? To succinctly define it – it is an ideal and a moral measure. 

As an ideal, the common good indicates a state of affairs – a community in which all the conditions are in place that would allow every individual to reach their full potential. Such conditions are safe housing, fair wages, access to proper healthcare and education, and the ability to participate in political and cultural life. It is something that humanity must always strive to realize. 

The common good can also be perceived as a moral measure. It is a tool we can use to evaluate whether our choices, policies, and institutions align with this ideal. For instance, do your purchasing decisions reflect self-interested concerns for your own living standard, comfort, and status? Or do you try to spend your money in a way that aligns with environmental sustainability? 

The concept of the common good is based on a couple of key assumptions. The first is that humans are fundamentally social creatures, built to be in relationships and to avoid living in isolation. The second assumption is that, because people are made for community, their personal well-being is mutually interdependent – my good is your good, and vice versa. 

Limitations and Problems of the Common Good

The concept of the common good, unfortunately, does have some issues. When we consider all the existing ill-will and widespread forms of violence and inequality, it’s hard to think that humanity is capable of upholding the principles of the common good. Furthermore, when someone claims they know what is good for all people, there is a chance that their ideal and moral vision is blurred or limited by their own experience, prejudice, or self-interest. In such cases, their vision of the common good can be used to silence those who protest and disagree. 

As Professor Philip Kotler says in his book Advancing the Common Good: Strategies for Businesses, Governments, and Nonprofits, today’s society is in a state of “durable disorder,” with a rise in authoritarian leaders and a decline in the number of democracies around the world. He addresses the loss of common values and the meeting of community needs through goodwill organizations and movements, as well as legislation intended to protect and enhance common values. Professor Kotler also provides a guide to fortifying democratic values and creating organizations that pursue a better vision of the world. 

These strategies are intended for everyone, starting from those ‘on the top’ – decision-makers, government agencies that aim to improve services and innovations, and businesses that want to contribute to the public good all the way to public citizens who want to help solve their community’s problems. The goal is to understand and recognize which actions and proposals will substantially elevate all citizens’ happiness and well-being.

How Do We Reshape the Common Good?

We must imagine and interpret the issues and problems of the common good concept in relation to other moral commitments and principles, like equality, dignity, stewardship, solidarity, participation, and respect for life. An excellent example of this is a commitment to prioritizing the well-being and the needs of the most vulnerable members of society. 

From an economic standpoint, professor Kotler calls for a fundamental change in the world of marketing. The marketplace is changing, and if companies want to survive and thrive, they need to stop using traditional, outdated methods and turn to a new marketing approach, the one which prioritizes the connection with consumers. He calls it Marketing 3.0.

What is Marketing 3.0?

The term, created by professor Kotler in the book Marketing 3.0: From Products to Customers to the Human Spirit, Marketing 3.0. is used to describe the new, evolved marketing approach. Instead of constantly bombarding passive audiences with the same old marketing messages, businesses should direct their marketing efforts towards creating interactive communication with their audience, which is measured by customer engagement and sharing.

While Marketing 1.0 was product-driven, and Marketing 2.0 was created along with IT growth, Marketing 3.0 is driven by customer interaction and their relationship with the brand. Marketing 3.0. is holistic and focuses on the customer’s body, mind, and soul. Businesses that leverage this new marketing approach will have an edge because they can market their goods as part of a greater mission with social impact. 

Advancing the Common Good

As the concept of the common good and the new age of marketing calls for a more humanistic approach to management, businesses turn their focus on purpose. Focusing on purpose is a foolproof way to help your business stand out and offer a unique selling proposition to their consumers. 

Business leaders should start working on moving beyond the four Ps of marketing (product, price, place, and promotion) and leave for good the era of the push economy. In this modern digital age, it is not enough to tell consumers what to buy. Consumers want to express what they want, when and where they want it. 

In my book Brands and Rousers: The Holistic System to Foster High-Performing Businesses, Brands and Careers, I set out to explain how businesses can succeed in these turbulent times by teaching leaders to think holistically and act personally. In practice, this is done by implementing six R’s:

  1. Leading with purpose and reason
  2. Generating and maximizing revenues
  3. Rousing people and dreams
  4. Building relationships
  5. Maximizing a good reputation
  6. Becoming resilient

Journey to Good – For All

To advance the common good in business and beyond means to build a community that offers opportunity for all, regardless of their age, gender, nationality, or income. So what can we do to ensure this? During The Path towards advancing The Common Good, professor Philip Kotler and I try to answer this and other questions and propose actions that can elevate all citizens’ happiness and well-being. Don’t miss out!

Luis Gallardo

Luis Gallardo, Founder at World Happiness Fest

Luis Gallardo is a social innovator and entrepreneur with the higher purpose of elevating the vibration of the planet by developing ideas, connecting thought leaders, activists and communities and increasing awareness on the science of happiness, holistic education and smart innovation.

 

Over the years Luis has been an advisor to CEOs, thought leaders, entrepreneurs, Nobel Laureates, political and institutional game changers on strategic personal positioning and brand building. That access to the brightest and most conscious individuals has inspired him to understand that the world needs new lenses to realize growth and how humans and societies can thrive.

 

Luis has worked too in the corporate world as a global executive and has been a protagonist of the transformation of industries such as professional services and the internet. Luis has been an international observer with the UN and OSCE in post-armed conflicts establishing democracy and the right to vote.

 

For Luis Happiness is a human right and a life choice, an enabler of human development and social innovation. That’s why he is committed to creating, with initiatives such as bē and the World Happiness Fest and World Happiness Virtual Agora, spaces for academics, activists, social innovators, scientists, governmental leaders, institutions and leaders, in general, to share and learn, to feel, understand and act towards a happier world and thriving societies.

 

Luis has been appointed by the UNIDOH (International Day of Happiness – March 20th) to serve as Advisor and to create the global strategy for the day.

 

“The world needs new lenses to understand growth and how humans and societies can thrive.”

 

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

What Is The Flourishing Of Life ?

by Peter E. Bauer
Community//

Life is Truly a Numbers Game

by Shyam Ramanathan
Justice Hubane
Community//

Freedom to be ourselves

by Angie Carrillo

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.