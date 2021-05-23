The Choice Is Yours

Photo by Tonik on Unsplash

Overthinking things used to be my forte. I am a self-proclaimed worrywart. I’ve mentioned that a few times, and really, I think most people have a tendency to place doubts on themselves when it comes to making decisions, especially those that could be life-altering or have to be made in a short period of time.

What most don’t realize is that the process of being an overthinker really just puts so much more stress into our lives, we worry, a lot, don’t we? Often our thought process leads to sleepless nights, headaches, general body aches (yup, pull your shoulders away from your earlobes), and can lead to digestive issues, or overconsumption. I’m quite familiar with all of these. The steps for reversing this destructive behavior are not easy, but they are worth looking into.

I started by changing my thinking process and in doing so, gave myself permission and time to fully be present, and thus be more confident in my choices.

Often we react, for some, it is simply our nature. We respond from emotion or the heat of the moment. The one tip that keeps me from dissolving into a puddle of self-doubt and debating with my brain at all hours is to simply detach, take a step back and simply say “I’ll have an answer for you later” I do not respond immediately, because I am reacting rather than coming from a place of logic. I’ve learned to stay grounded in my thought process and thus have better confidence in the choices that I make. I do not allow my heart to make the choices, too many times the heart lies. I do look at all angles, of course, but I don’t consume myself in what could happen, but what logically will. What we believe, what we put our intention to, is what we pull in.

We are what we think, and therefore the results of what we project have a great deal to do with how we lead those thoughts. Do we think positively or negatively? If we look at the worst-case scenario, chances are, that is exactly what is going to happen, but if we come up with a plan, have confidence in executing it, and can back it up with research and data, most of the time when we present a case, it is going to be successful.

#WEEKLYPROMPT, #OVERTHINKING, #HEALTHYLIFESTYLE, #MENTALHEALTH, #HEALTHYTHINKING