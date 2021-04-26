Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The choice is ours…

The best is yet to come...

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The road to success & road to failure are almost exactly the same

– Colin R Davis

Everyone has 24 hours a day, 7 days in a week, 365 days in a year. Are we utilizing these same as others. No everyone of us different, using it different. Different life styles. different lives. Not everyone is success in their life, career & all..

Only few could make it.. its why because they are exactly utilizing everything accurately. The road is same to all but how we travelling is important. Hard working, Time management, Resilience, Problem solving ability.. everything add fuels for our journey. Better add these vehicles & have better successful journey.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Road to Success Doesn’t Exist

    by Pallavi Mathur
    Community//

    “Always take the high road; Especially in a service-based business” An Interview With Charlie Katz & Tim Spiegelglass

    by Charlie Katz
    miley-cyrus-success-quotes-by-kunal-bansal-chandigarh
    Community//

    Some Miley Cyrus Quotes On Success That Will Awaken The Achiever In You

    by Kunal Bansal Chandigarh

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.