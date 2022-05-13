Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive
Thrive
Community

The Choice Between Personal Growth or Status Quo: Which Will It Be?￼

When you are faced with a decision, there are two basic options: the choice for growth, which moves you forward, or the choice for comfort, which keeps you contained. The comfortable choice gives you a sense of safety. It’s familiar. And, since you are already there, you know the end result.  This brilliant quotation is […]

Thrive invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By
Dr. Whitney Gordon-Mead quote on personal growth

When you are faced with a decision, there are two basic options: the choice for growth, which moves you forward, or the choice for comfort, which keeps you contained.

The comfortable choice gives you a sense of safety. It’s familiar. And, since you are already there, you know the end result. 

This brilliant quotation is commonly misattributed to Albert Einstein, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results.” 

Regardless of who said it, the point of this statement is this: Until you choose to do something different, the end result will remain the same. You don’t grow in status quo.

The choice for growth activates your adrenaline. It’s unfamiliar.  Each time you choose to act in a way that moves you forward, the outcome tends to be unknown. 

So… which option do you choose?

Though the safety of the comfortable choice can be appealing, it can also leave you feeling stagnant. 

When you choose to do something different, you invite in new opportunities and enhance your personal growth. And, it can be uncomfortable.

Just the thought of change can cause a shift in your cortisol levels, potentially creating discomfort or fear about what may come next. This can hold you back from taking action, if you let it. However, moving through these emotions can actually benefit your growth. 

As you begin to identify these feelings of discomfort or fear as indicators of personal growth, you learn that this is a normal aspect of choosing to leave the status quo behind. You have the ability to shift from fearing uncertainty to being excited and empowered by the unknown.

Taking steps toward your higher vision leads you to new life experiences. Transforming fear into excitement allows you to lean into new levels of personal growth and guides you on your evolutionary journey to your higher purpose.  

5 ways to kick the status quo to the curb

  1. Break routine

Is your daily routine set in stone? Challenge yourself to do things differently. Make a list detailing your average day and notice if you could ignite a spark by adding something new or replacing something that’s become tiresome. A slight shift in your routine might provide the foundation for a new endeavor. 

  1. Learn a new skill 

Build your self-confidence and resilience. A new skill is not merely another asset, it can open you up to other avenues for expansion in your professional and personal life. Register for a class or try something new, even if you’re hesitant. Remember that there’s no downside to learning.  

  1. Expand your world

Your world has mostly likely shrunk as a result of Covid-19. It was safer to stay home, so containment became the new normal. This made it challenging to grow in many ways. With the world opening up once again, make an effort to give an extra 20 minutes to your daily walk, take a weekend trip to someplace new, or invite your neighbor to lunch. New places, new people, and new choices are great ways to welcome a more expanded world. 

  1. Embrace creativity

Choose to express yourself on other levels. A creative endeavor is not only fun, it usually involves venturing into the unknown. Whether it’s painting a wall red, joining a salsa class, or cooking a new dish, a creative pursuit can be great fun and also open up doors to new opportunities for personal growth.  

  1. Be true to your Self

Be genuine in how you communicate; whether expressing your emotions by writing in your journal or having a difficult, yet sincere conversation with someone. Being true to your Self can be uncomfortable, yet it evokes growth within you and your relationships. 

Yes, making a choice for change may elicit feelings of discomfort or fear. At these times, invite your courage to guide you forward so you may accelerate your evolution.

Click here to claim your free ‘Evolve With Intention Guideand receive suggestions for how to choose personal growth and align with a higher version of yourself. 

This guide will help you

  • Invite clarity
  • Create intentions
  • Evolve your choices
  • Take aligned action 
  • Accelerate your growth

Leave the status quo in the dust. The choice for personal growth will lead you on the path to the highest version of your Self.

Dr. Whitney Gordon-Mead, Speaker, Certified Life Coach, Ordained Minister at Intuit Wisdom, LLC

About Dr. Whitney Gordon-Mead:

 

I sold my successful financial planning business and founded Intuit Wisdom so I could help successful, high-achieving women enjoy their success without sacrificing their health, wellbeing, relationships, and dreams.

 

As an International Speaker, Certified Master Trainer, Certified Accelerated Evolution Coach, Spiritual Counselor, and Ordained Minister, I’ve coached and counseled powerful professional women, business owners, and executives worldwide to experience physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual balance.

 

Amidst my three+ decades of research and experience, leading up to my doctoral degree in metaphysics, I was able to heal from fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue, post-traumatic stress disorder, and burnout. As a result, I designed a system for accelerated wellbeing that is rooted in metaphysics. I now use this proven system to empower each client to align with her essential authentic self, master her own wellbeing, and experience greater freedom and fulfillment in all areas of life. From relationships, work, and finances to family, health, and quality of life - there are no limits! What’s unimportant falls away. Magic happens, synchronicity.

 

Living in South Florida with my husband, Dean (the love of my life), and my cat, Whimsy, allows me to do the things I love, like spending time outdoors, boating, relaxing on the beach, and hiking. I also enjoy concerts and musicals, reading, writing, traveling, and investing.

 

My dream is a world where every woman says “YES!” to herself. I believe that life is not meant to be endured; it IS meant to be enjoyed!

You might also like...

Community//

It’s Time to Build Momentum for 2021

by Bryan Balch
Community//

3 Strategies to Slay the Slump if You’re Feeling Disengaged at Work￼

by William Arruda
Community//

Memorial Day: Two Things Come to Mind

by Bryan Balch
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.