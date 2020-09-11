Can we protect vulnerable children in a world of social distancing?

Half of all children in the world experience violence in the form of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse and witnessing domestic violence. Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), which include exposure to violence, household dysfunction, and lack of love and care, are associated with physical and mental health problems throughout the life course. Individuals who experience four or more ACEs are twice as likely to develop heart disease, four times as likely to suffer from chronic lung disease, ten times as likely to describe themselves as alcoholics, and 12 times as likely to attempt suicide.

We spend huge sums of money treating the downstream consequences of childhood adversity. In 2017, the United States spent $3.5 trillion ($10,739 per capita) on health care. The cost of mass incarceration was estimated at $182 billion in the same year. Among adults in California in 2013, 61% reported ACEs. Those ACEs were associated with $10.5 billion in excess healthcare spending, and 434,000 years lived with disability (DALYs) valued at approximately $102 billion.

The World Health Organization recently released the Global Status Report on Preventing Violence against Children 2020. It offers the “INSPIRE” framework, seven strategies for protecting children:

Implementation and enforcement laws Norms and values Safe environments Parent and caregiver support Income and economic support services Response and support services Education and life skills

In the context of COVID-19, we need to think about the increased risk of ACEs due to social isolation, how to mitigate them, and how to strengthen prevention efforts long term. Households are under greater stress for multiple reasons, including health and financial concerns. This is compounded by more time at home without the usual breaks and outlets available to everyone in the family in the form of work, school, and social activities. This is a set up for violence in the home to increase. Indeed, early in the pandemic when lockdowns were in place, calls to domestic violence hotlines increased while reported cases fell, suggesting that more abuse was occurring with less intervention. For many children who experience violence at home, school is the place where they feel safe, and it is also where abuse is most likely to be recognized. They may disclose abuse to school staff, and school staff may also notice that something is amiss with a particular student because they see the student every day.

In the face of this increased risk of ACEs, strategies to mitigate their impact during the pandemic are crucial. This should focus on supporting families and creating safe environments. Parental stress is a major driver of child abuse. Families who have been hit hard financially need material support in order to care for the children, as well as to decrease the risk of violence at home. With many schools not open for in-person learning, creating safe environments for children who need them will be challenging. Schools need to think carefully about how to build a sense of community among students, families, and teachers. A study in Spain during the school closures in the spring identified strategies for fostering connection in an remote learning environment by creating spaces for dialogue. Even with live instruction, content delivery through remote learning early in the pandemic primarily involved the teacher talking to a gallery of muted student faces. Moving out of this format to allow students to speak and interact is needed to create a sense of community. This can be done with interludes of discussion during a lecture, as well as with facilitated small groups.

Child abuse was a problem before the pandemic, and it will continue after the pandemic. We need to invest in evidence-based interventions for high-risk families, including perinatal home visiting and parent-child interaction therapy. Early intervention has been shown to decrease child abuse events, improve parent-child interactions, and decrease child behavioral problems. These programs both decrease violence exposure and mitigate its impact during a critical period early in development. Some of these programs had already started to utilize technology to make them less costly and more available; the pandemic has forced an immediate shift to remote intervention, which has the potential to accelerate research and clinical innovations for years to come. It is imperative that we take advantage of this opportunity by funding these efforts.

We know that the earlier we intervene, the greater the impact we can have. Due to funding constraints, we exhaust our limited resources on the management of the downstream consequences of violence exposure to the exclusion of funding more effective and less costly early intervention and prevention measures. We need to build support for prevention and early intervention programs as a funding priority. This will lead to improved health and quality of life for the beneficiaries, and it will decrease public spending on medical care, mental health care, and incarceration. With healthcare spending and incarceration spending steadily on the rise, we cannot afford not to invest in prevention.