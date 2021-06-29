The Chase Of Love: Stelios Kazantzidis #Greece

There are those awaiting lover to come to them. Then, there are those, who move to chase it. Love is truly a virtuous and blessed thing. Love is nurturing and will permit those, who want to, to chase it. The thrill of the chase is ever more abundant. In fact, there is a wild scent, and secret when moving through love’s honey-silken vibes. Love propels one into a greater frequency. This is especially true, when it is with the right Soul; the right One! It’s part of the ecstasy of the Universe’s style in bringing people to love. As it is such, so will it be done.

If one were to be chased by love, how would nature showcase its image? Would a certain flower showcase the artistry in finding comfort in love? Would a particular scent or perfume blow to us in the wind; reminding us that we are worthy of love? How would this suffice? Yes. It is beautiful to a certain degree. Nevertheless, the layers of passion remind us of the pleasures, for sensing love’s abundance, through the delicacies of Earth’s sounds. Should love blow to us, we should be open to receiving its blessings.

One of the blessed nature’s of true love is that it does not pity. Love does not view another as a charity case, in order to project a false sense of confidence, in the self. Furthermore, love serves to strive for better. Love wants the object of one’s desire to look better. Nevertheless, that’s for another conversation.

Sometimes, a person comes across certain songs, where love feels like a butterfly. Quick flickers and the rapid floating of one’s wings, throughout the air, gives the illusion of love frantically searching for a heart to capture. It yearns to locate a heart, which is free, and in ever need of taming. In the song, “To Agriolouloudo,” one addresses this unique sense for love’s swift floatation, throughout the atmosphere. It reverts to this comprehension in being a kid, again. Oh, what a precious and adventurous image, when imagining the butterflies of love. They seem strikingly appealing, should one agree? Yet, let us not forget how it is the object of love, whow must be open to receiving it.

So, imagine not looking your best, feeling your best, with the wings of love coming into your zone. Not only does it feel good, but the wings of love inspires you to be better. You are open and receptive to what love has in store for you! It feels extremely healing. Even more, one hopes to move through life feeling at ease, when love finally floats into them.

How the instrumentation performs a treasure into the power of love’s intertwining. It imitates love’s frivolous, playful, and vivacious haze! Beautiful and A yearning indeed, for a treasured grace. Let such a love floats us, away!

Stelios Kazantzidis