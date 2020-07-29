Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Charmsters: Building camaraderie and confidence

Celebrating diversity and empowering girls and women everywhere through the #iSeeMyself campaign

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

In 2006, I received my final acting credit to be included as a member in ACTRA/SAG. But after running to auditions between nursing shifts, taking a steady flow of classes/workshops, loosing an agent, I lost steam and enthusiasm to continue in the industry further; the constant auditioning was not fun anymore. 

In 2016, ten years later, I detailed my time in the industry to my friend’s roommate who was a student at Julliard. I remember her comment to me, “Your look is very in right now!” Her comment, reminded me of another that was made years earlier from a casting director. When my agent asked for feedback on my audition, the casting director said, “We just don’t know what she is.” I shared the feedback with my acting coach, who said that it was the most unhelpful comment ever made. While the description of the ‘ethnically ambiguous’ was something that was used in the casting world – it fit the definition of a microaggression in the real world. It underscored the lack of diversity or acceptance in the entertainment industry to reflect diversity in society.

Fast forward to 2020, where the senseless killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor among others have highlighted just a few of injustices that have been a part of society for so long. Cut to the Charmsters, and the #iSeeMyself campaign. From the Independent Handbag Awards creator, Emily Blumenthal, The Charmsters are an animated girl squad with a strong DNA in inclusivity, diversity and girl empowerment. The Charmsters have names founded in STEAM concepts, such as: Entrepreneur Ella, Reporter Rita, Coder Cora, Innovator Ivy, and Blogger Bailey. These girls have real-life goals and dreams leaving the Powderpuff Girls, in a cloud of their unrealistic the dust. 

The Charmsters are for girls of all ages to finally have a chance to see themselves and fills the void lacking within the media, fashion, and toy landscape for young girls,” says founder, Emily Blumenthal. “This #iSeeMyself campaign is pivotal in giving a voice to empower girls and show they can relate and “see themselves” in characters that, for the first time, look like them in a non-stereotypical manner.”

The Charmsters not only resonate with younger fans, but adults as well. The latest #iSeeMyself campaign gals include Amirah Kassem, founder of the famed colorful bakeshop, FLOUR SHOP, in NYC who is of Mexican-Arab descent. Amirah identifies with Entrepreneur Ella after starting her successful bakeshop 6 years ago in her apartment. Another Charmster fan is powerhouse Zara Terez Tisch, the founder of Terez, the NYC based athleisure brand. The core values for Terez are joy, positivity, energy, creativity and connection that are emulated in Innovator Ivy.  No wonder Zara relates to Ivy!

As 2020 has given everyone much to ponder, the subject of inclusivity is finally gaining the traction it so rightly deserves. Thankfully, the Charmsters #iSeeMyself campaign celebrates not only diversity, but also helps to instil the confidence and comradery girls and women need to let their talents, hard work and dreams shine. Bringing this level of societal awareness can only ignite the long-term change we, as a society, so desperately need. Seeing truly is believing.

Elena Murzello, Registered Nurse, MBA, Actress and author of a book called "The Love List". An Aquarian with passions for fashion, beauty, travel and food.

Elena Murzello, a young 30-something, always had big dreams. The daughter of a Filipino-Chinese mother and an Italian-East Indian father, she comes by her exotic global influences naturally. After pursuing degrees at the University of Victoria (Bachelors of Science in Nursing), and the University of British Columbia where she got her MBA, she packed her passport and headed out to the airport. Stops in Buenos Aires, London, Paris, Barcelona, Rome, Dubai and Tokyo gave this world traveler a true appreciation of the international lifestyle. But she felt she needed a partner, so she scribbled down a “love list” and immediately met her boyfriend of ten years. When that relationship ended, she felt other women could benefit from her advice, so she authored the book The Love List: A Guide To Getting Who You Want, which was published in 2013.

Besides being an author, the multi-talented Murzello also secured a reoccurring acting role on the Showtime series The L Word, (available on Netflix) and has appeared in television commercials for international brands such as AT&T as well as numerous local TV spots; she holds both SAG and ACTRA qualifications.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Rising Star Ali McGarel: “Comparison is the Death of Happiness”

by Yitzi Weiner
Community//

Rising Star Amanda Woodhouse: “Help others, you may be competing with one other, but it is not a cutthroat industry if you don’t let it be”

by Yitzi Weiner
Community//

Rising Star Kim Baptiste: “I wish someone told me not to beat myself up for not getting a callback”

by Yitzi Weiner

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.