The Changing Landscape of Leadership

What does the leader of the future look like?

What we see now is not where we were. There have been changes beyond our wildest expectations and we find ourselves in a new landscape.

What’s really changed? You have to look closer. To peer into the murkiness and see through the fog that is only just starting to lift.

The expectations of those who are employed in business have changed. Changed to what? This is where the trickiness lies. Everyone has had their eyes opened, but are they willing to say what they really want? Wanting to work from home, work less hours, take more time off. Spend less time in an office. Spend time reflecting, evaluating, leaving laptops and desks gathering dust.

Realising that what really gives them momentum and purpose is light, nature, silence, peace, walking, feeling and listening.

Taking time out, time to understand each other, to speak to each other of their deepest desires. What lights them up, what keeps the flame burning, what are they passionate about?

First there needs to be trust, to stand up and say everything has changed. “Are you ready to change, I am”.

The leader that knows that everything is different and the way ahead is no longer clear, only because you have not created it yet.

Giving space to speak out without judgement, without opinion. Allowing expression, rewriting of the workplace, giving fresh perspective, a new vision, a new mission.

What kind of leader does this require?

A brave one, a committed one, one that dares to lead differently. From the heart, from the purpose, from the essence within. With empathy, compassion, courage, taking the organisation in a different direction, with a different hearbeat.

Spending time with individuals, hearing about their strengths, experiences, triumphs and failures, first sharing their own.

Then creating a path of purpose for each individual, not a role or a title, for a person. More time spent nurturing, creating space, having comforting and encouraging words.

When can you do this, I haven’t got time. Yet you have done the work yourself, the inner work to understand that this isn’t about time. This is about expression, sharing, vulnerability, intuition, knowledge and timing.

Knowing when to leap forward, knowing when to step back, knowing when to let someone else lead, knowing when to let everyone lead, as everyone is a leader and they are here to lead. In the very thing that they were born to do. Find it, know it, allow it to be used and allow it to be shared.

    Louise Hallam, Founder at Still Calm

    I emotionally shut down for years from living with an alcoholic father and a mum who has bi-polar. She was regularly sectioned into psychiatric care from when I was seven. It was traumatic and scary. I was unable to process or express my emotions, not because I didn't want to but I just didn't know how to.

    I bottled up my feelings until my own mental health began to suffer. Determined not to be caught in a cycle of medication and therapy (although these do have their place), I turned to meditation and I never looked backed.

    After working in a corporate world for 25 years but feeling like I never really fitted in, I started my own business and finally started to feel as though I was doing the right thing. Yet there was something more awaiting.

    After a chance meeting, for the past 18 months I have been working with a spiritual mentor, who has awakened my true potential and purpose. I have unlocked wisdom and healing modalities, which are in my DNA. This has resulted in a powerful combination of services. Helping those in the highest level of management who are struggling to get a sense of self, want to feel connected and to find their purpose.

    My unique gifts and skills enable me to free people from all the things that have held them back from living their true potential. No matter how long, it’s never to late to change or face your biggest fears. My expertise is in C-Suite and Director stress strategies, supporting them to find a new way of being, thinking and seeing. To inspire change, expand consciousness and find their place int he world we are living in.

    My little bit of genius is that I see things in people that other people can’t. It’s what I have experience in and it’s what I’m known for.

