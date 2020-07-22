The Changes in the Food Industry in 2020

Food and Beverage industries have been growing with innovative products since the existence of mankind. Each year there are new food trends according to the environment and ecology humans tend to survive in.

With rising awareness and technology, consumers have become more conscious of their food than ever before. They are more concerned about what materials are being used in developing a food product as well as what effect will they have on their body and brain health.

Despite 2020 has been the tough year so far, we still need food. The food industry keeps transforming no matter whatever the situation or crisis the world faces in each decade. This year some of the food industry trends that grew stronger are described below.



Fast food was a major snack for many years among all people with busy routines. Fortunately, for a few years, people are understanding the importance of healthy and organic snacks instead of unhealthy snacks.

There are many healthy foods you can use as a snack in your everyday life. Such as, mixed nuts, Greek yogurt, berries, fruits, vegetable chips, chia seeds (pudding, pancakes), dark chocolate and cheese, etc.



Sugar is one of the most appealing tastes around the world. Almost everybody loves sugar. But our bodies are not designed in a way to consume excessive amounts of sugar. Our bodies are designed to consume components at a certain level in different ages.

More people are being strict in reducing sugars from everyday life. There are also many alternatives to sugar now. Such as, stevia is being used to produce sugar that is sweet in taste but has no higher damages to human health.



Food waste is a very major concern for every food industry. Many countries have started working on reducing food waste already. Food that is left over is being recycled or distributed to people who can not afford or buy food for their families.

Many food entrepreneurs and big companies have made huge progress in reduced food wastes. From raw material to packaging many brands have created innovative recyclable products that create no harm to humans as well as the ecosystem.



Plant-based food market has grown limitlessly since 2019. The sales have crossed billions in the market. Many countries are working on meat alternatives using plant proteins.

Vegan food restaurants and raw materials are becoming popular and more people are gradually shifting on this trend. This not only keeps your body healthy but is also good for the ecosystem of our planet.