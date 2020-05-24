Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Challenge of Free Will: Compassion

I send this out today with the intention that each one of us remembers to feel, experience and interact with our external world of ‘others’ with non-judgment, acceptance, compassion and peaceful co-existence. At times like our present reality, isolation, seclusion and threats to our healthy survival, we see that nations, individuals and groups bound by […]

By
The Challenge of Free Will: Compassion
The Challenge of Free Will: Compassion

I send this out today with the intention that each one of us remembers to feel, experience and interact with our external world of ‘others’ with non-judgment, acceptance, compassion and peaceful co-existence.

At times like our present reality, isolation, seclusion and threats to our healthy survival, we see that nations, individuals and groups bound by common purpose are exhibiting extraordinary compassion, solidarity and courage to work together to alleviate human condition.

At the same time as we are increasingly witnessing in the web space, the shadows of fear, distrust, resentment, intolerance, blame, shame, vicious criticism and ostracism that lie dormant within are now rearing their powerful heads, both at individual and collective levels. Instead of accepting and working on inner selves, when these powerful emotions are projected or poured externally into the collective, it creates such intense webs of despair, anger, hopelessness, violence and intolerance of everything that is not our immediate personal experience or perspectives. I, as many of you, have lived long enough to know that these webs are relentless self-perpetuating cycles.

We forget to remember each moment that just as our unique DNA and fingerprints among the 8 plus billion of us and all other species, our experiences of the world around us are simply unique. NOT better, NOT worse, SIMPLY unique!

Let us have compassion that each being has their unique experience of what they are undergoing. Each social group or nation too will find its collective experience based on the consciousness we hold at individual levels.

When we disagree, not resonate and cannot relate, let’s carry within us a bigger space of tolerance and understanding to let others experience life in their way. Step away if needed for a moment or more. Do what we can to help from a detached but caring space or simply do no further harm. And when we witness our fellow humans in positions of power and influence practicing otherwise, we stand in the conviction of our personal truths and courage not to follow suit!

Here’s to healing ourselves, others and our Earth! To the Love and Compassion in our hearts, which is bigger than anything else within us!

#heal #heart #humanity #HumanityHealing #HumanityForward #togetherwecan

Geetam Khaond, Humanitarian, Transformation Coach, Capacity Builder

Guides people on their personal empowerment journey to find radical self-acceptance and greater self-love, to live authentically and to spread Big Love on Earth.  She uses her indomitable passion for healing and her vast capacity building experience at USAID, Save the Children and other humanitarian NGOs, social enterprises and for-profit companies in US, Europe and Asia, to bring visible changes in the lives of individuals and communities who strive to thrive in natural and man-made disaster and conflict environments.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Well-Being//

Compassion

by Neha Srivastava
Community//

Staying connected to our humaneness

by Geetam Khaond
Shutterstock
Thriving in the New Normal//

Turning Empathy Into Action

by Shawn Nason, Man On Fire

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.