The Challenge and Importance of Self-Care

It is so important to take care of ourselves physically, spiritually, emotionally, and mentally, especially these days.

Although we know this, it’s much easier said than done, isn’t it?

If you had told me a few years ago that I’d be spending so much time at home over the past two years, not traveling or speaking—I would have thought that I would be able to take care of myself really well – exercising, resting, meditating, etc.

That wasn’t the case for me for the first year and a half or so of Covid. How about you? Many people I know and have worked with have talked to me about challenges along these lines, particularly during the pandemic.

For me, it was and, at times, still is hard to get motivated and re-engage. It’s easy to get stuck in the monotony of patterns with respect to eating, sleeping, exercising—or lack thereof.

Whatever your current struggle may be with self-care, you’re not alone. It continues to be a challenging and stressful time for everyone.

How can we all better take care of ourselves? And how do we take care of ourselves in a more kind and compassionate way?

I have five ideas for what we can do to enhance our self-care in a healthy way right now.

The Importance of Self-Care

Many of us struggle with our approach to self-care. And while self-care is essential, there are some things we can do to improve how we care for ourselves—and how we approach it.

Here’s how…

1. Awareness

Awareness is about being mindful and real about how you feel – physically, mentally, and emotionally. This awareness can be easier said than done, but it is the first step to caring for ourselves in an authentic and effective way.

Being authentic with ourselves is essential to our mental, physical, and emotional well-being.

2. Compassion

Have compassion for yourself. We’ve been through and continue to navigate an incredibly challenging time. It’s disrupted how we operate and care for ourselves. If you are struggling, you’re not the only one.

Sometimes it’s easier to have compassion for others and not ourselves. Just remember: you’re not broken, flawed, or screwed up. You’re just human.

There are four steps we can follow when finding compassion for ourselves:

Recognize (the pattern, thought, or behavior) Acknowledge (what you’re feeling or doing and the impact it is having) Forgive yourself Change

There’s nothing wrong with you if you’ve picked up some unhealthy habits over the past few years. Have compassion for yourself. Remember to appreciate and love yourself.

3. Reach out for support

Having other people to talk to can be very helpful. People want to support us, and most of us are fortunate enough to have people in our lives who are there for us if we’re willing to reach out.

Have you ever noticed other people’s issues and challenges are way easier to address than your own? Even the most intense and complicated situations don’t seem nearly as complex when they are doing on for other people…because we are not emotionally attached to them in the same way we are with our own stuff.

The further away we are from the situation, the easier it is for us to have a perspective on it. Many of our issues and challenges are related to our own trauma or negative patterns.

It can be hard to confront our patterns—but that’s why therapy and coaching can be so valuable because when a skilled person can look at it from an outside perspective, they can often help us get out of our own way.

4. Take action

Take some thoughtful and intentional action, even if it’s small. You can journal, walk, meditate, stretch, or take a good old-fashioned break.

Don’t take action for the sake of action, but take intentional action. It might feel awkward at first, but taking action and getting into some kind of movement can make a big difference.

5. Accountability

A very practical and actionable way to overcome a struggle is to have some kind of accountability. Accountability helps us move past blocks and stick to healthy habits, especially when they might be different or challenging.

Changing our behavior and trying new things can be scary—but having some accountability can help us take that first step…and then keep going.

Caring for ourselves is so important, particularly right now, and it can be really hard to do. Let’s be real about it and kind as we look to make some positive shifts and changes with our self-care.

What can you do to take care of yourself right now in a compassionate and effective way? Share your thoughts or questions below in the comments.