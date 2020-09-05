The CEO Collective for Global Leaders

Let’s start this new season off right by taking a leaf out of nature’s book and coming together to connect in a mutually beneficial and integral manner.

What have we got to lose? Nothing. What have we got to gain by activating our global connection this way? Everything.

This gathering is not only about discussing solutions, it’s really about experiencing the solution. It’s about experiencing the next stage right now, and receiving the fuel we will need for tomorrow. Josia Nakash

Up until now CEO’s could make decisions on their own that would still be valid many years later. All that has changed. How can you make decisions in an ever shifting reality? It requires completely new mindset. This is about applying collective intelligence while boosting our emotional intelligence together in the circle.

Hosted by: Kelly Millar & Josia Nakash

WHEN —Tuesday, September 8, 2020, 3PM UK Time

TOPIC: The CEO Moment Offers A Special Opportunity for Change

Register on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-ceo-moment-offers-a-special-opportunity-for-change-tickets-117962512049

Join our Linkedin group to stay updated about upcoming events.

Follow our Linkedin page

The Purpose

Where did CEO’s get their inspiration from in the past? Flying around the world to conferences meeting new people, reading books, applying the trendiest methods to team building, etc. But that stage is over. Now leaders need to have access to a new source of fuel, one that suits this new integral stage we’re in. The kind of fuel that will get them through anything no matter what, even in today’s shifting reality. Welcome to the integral approach. When applied correctly it impacts every aspect of your business.

McKinsey – The CEO Moment

A Crisis is an Opportunity

We are living in a very special time. This crisis has changed all our daily habits, and all our systems are still reeling to adjust.

We know from looking back in history that a major crisis always gives birth to something new, and that it is actually a beautiful process.

As a mother I want to tell you from my point of view what an incredible experience it is to bring new life into the world. That is precisely the purpose of this gathering. It’s time to break old patterns and introduce new values and ways of thinking. As global business leaders these things are defined in the world by you whether you like it or not. It’s enough for one major brand to make the shift, and that has the power to create a new environment for everyone.

Our goal is that participants will begin managing their companies and lives according to the integral approach that we will experience in this event together.

So the bottom line — this gathering is not only about discussing solutions, it’s really about experiencing the solution. It’s about experiencing the next stage right now, and receiving the fuel we will need for tomorrow.

We are faced with a choice — we can either actively participate in this historic process and gain all the benefits of taking that route, or continue to resist and try to ‘go back to normal’. Guess which companies will come out on top.