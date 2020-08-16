The CEO Collective: Accelerating Growth in an Ever Shifting Reality

We’re at a critical point where all companies and leaders will need to make adjustments to suit themselves to this new integral stage we’ve entered. But how can we plan ahead with so much uncertainty about the future?

CEO’s Need A New Source of Fuel

Where did CEO’s get their inspiration from in the past? Flying around the world to conferences meeting new people, reading books, applying the trendiest methods to team building, etc. But that stage is over. Now leaders need to have access to a new source of fuel, one that suits this new integral stage we’re in. The kind of fuel that will get them through anything no matter what, even in today’s shifting reality.

Let’s face it, 20% of the market is going to shrink in the coming year and that’s an optimistic estimate. We’re all going to have to change and adapt to the new conditions, but much of the focus is on CEO’s. Everyone is looking to them for direction, but our progress will no longer be linear like it was in the previous stage. Now we need to learn a far more efficient way to advance together.

A great reference point of the current status is McKinsey’s The CEO moment, Leadership for a new era, which covers the 𝗻𝗲𝘄𝗳𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗘𝗢𝘀 within and across industries:

“CEOs are communicating more, and expanding their networks, in part because only another CEO confronting the pandemic can fully identify with today’s leadership challenges.” “Here’s one of the most noteworthy changes we have seen during the pandemic: CEOs are talking to one another much more and are seeking to do so at a much greater rate.” “We believe that having CEOs spend more time laterally will prove useful not only for responding to the current pandemic, but also for addressing emergent issues and unlocking higher levels of business performance, innovation, and multistakeholder impact in an ever more complex and uncertain world.” “If CEOs can step into a ministerial role — extending hands virtually, truly listening, relating to and connecting with people where they are — there is enormous potential to inspire people and strengthen bonds and loyalties within the company.”

Introducing The CEO Collective

I’m excited to announce that we’re starting a circle for CEO’s where they can interact with their peers from all over the world through meaningful workshop discussions.

Come join Kelly Millar & I this Tuesday August 18th as we launch the CEO Collective — an interactive discussion in workshop format at 3pm UK time.

The first workshop question will be:

How can we plan ahead in a shifting reality?

Kelly & I have both been working with CEO’s for many years. We each have our own companies, and also have a deep desire to help leaders get past this critical point and break through to the other side. We will do this through uplifting and inspiring human experiences where we’ll apply advanced collective intelligence and transformative techniques.

It is our hope that CEO’s will discover the key to showing up authentically and unlocking a better future — investing in human connection, personal branding and promoting examples of human leadership.

Kelly Millar & Josia Nakash

Kelly Millar’s KM Transformational Branding: Our transformational approach to branding, focuses on authenticity and humanising your brand. We offer unique, high-quality personal branding, professional and company brand building and transformational leadership coaching with a prime commitment of facilitating you to discover and develop your greatest resources, raise your brand visibility and achieve your most important goals. I work with outstanding people and enterprises who want to live, be and create the extraordinary. I am a transformation and branding specialist and my mission is to help you discover and develop your greatest resources to create and express a dynamic, cohesive brand that stands out and gets real results. With the combined talents of my exceptional team, we provide bespoke services especially aimed at those seeking to make an impact through brand creation, strategy and visibility, personal branding and transformational coaching.

Josia Nakash is helping companies humanize their leadership and brand, by applying advanced concepts of integral thinking to everything we do in the workplace and business. She is focused on helping companies transform the toxic human energy that exists between us, into the fuel they will need for tomorrow. By overriding the boundaries of our narrow egoistic nature to connect to the collective consciousness, we can continually expand our emotional intelligence. In order to create environments where people are highly motivated, there is a need to redirect negative human energy to the good of the whole. She manages a global team who have been actively engaged in redirecting their egos for two decades. She wants leaders to understand why it’s important to invest in human connection in a systematic manner.