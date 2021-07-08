Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Case for Mature Patriotism

We have unconsciously slipped into the trap of choosing between a love for the exceptional qualities of our country and the acknowledgment of its real flaws. Patriotism demands more nuance.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

I remember first coming to the United States at age seven. Everything was so different. After landing and getting some rest from our long overseas flight, the family we were staying with took us on a drive along the palm tree-lined streets of Southern California. This was the warm summer evening of our first McDonald’s drive-through experience. The initial bite of that hamburger was unforgettable. But it was the smell of the fast food and the sound of the paper bags and food wrappers being opened in the car that will always stay with me. More than the sensory overload, I was struck, even at that young age, with how open, big, and free everything seemed. It didn’t take long for me to fall in love with this new country that I would soon consider home. While the story of each immigrant to the United States is unique, there is a common theme that binds them together. For most newcomers to America, there is a lasting appreciation and reverence for a country that seems to open its arms wide to those seeking something new and different and better.

The concept of patriotism – devotion to and vigorous support for one’s country – is, of course, not restricted to immigrants or to America. It is a notion that has elicited from many a fierce, and oftentimes blind, defense. At the same time, love for one’s country has been the subject of ongoing, intense debate. Perhaps more so today than ever. In the most recent Gallup survey, only 42 percent of Americans said they were “extremely proud” or “very proud” to be an American, down from 69 percent just two decades ago.

Part of this decline in patriotism is a byproduct of a nation that is increasingly willing to take a hard look at and reckon with the sins of its past. But I believe most of the decline is due to a far too simplistic view of patriotism itself. We have unconsciously slipped into the trap of choosing between a love for the exceptional qualities of our country and the acknowledgment of its real flaws. This either/or choice has led to a tragic politicization of patriotism and an increasingly polarized population where many are left fearful that the simple and sacred act of flying the American flag may be misconstrued as an expression of extremism.

Like any complex phenomenon, patriotism demands and deserves more nuance. We must acknowledge that there is wisdom in both poles – in this case, celebration of one’s country on the one hand, and challenge of one’s country on the other. When we over-preference one pole to the neglect of the other, we experience the downside of the preferred pole and are robbed of the benefits of its opposite. In the case of patriotism, an unquestioned, perhaps zealous, support of one’s country can result in a nationalistic arrogance and intolerance unbecoming of America’s ideals. Worse yet, an unexamined patriotism risks being blind to a country’s need for constant introspection and an obscuration of the universality of humanity that transcends national boundaries. Likewise, the excessive denigration of America’s exceptional contributions can lead to a pathology of guilt that serves no one and misses the inherent virtue that results from one taking pride in the accomplishments of a collective people.

What we need instead is a mature patriotism that honors both the need to celebrate and the need to challenge. This requires more complexity of thinking and more courage. The alternative is a country increasingly polarized between those who exaggerate American exceptionalism and those who unfairly deny its greatness. The bringing together of people from different backgrounds and beliefs was American’s great original promise. We would be wise to use the country’s 245th birthday as an opportunity to do just that. We can start by bringing some maturity, wisdom, and nuance to the very subject of patriotism itself.

Darren Gold, CEO, Executive Coach at The Trium Group

As a CEO and long-time board member, Darren brings deep personal leadership experience and years of advising and mentoring senior leaders to his work with organizations. Darren’s approach to leadership is premised on the importance of personal mastery and deep self-awareness. He believes that senior leaders have the power to create a new context for themselves and others that can unlock extraordinary performance. Darren shares thought leadership in this area in his new self-mastery book, Master Your Code: The Art, Wisdom, and Science of Leading an Extraordinary Life, being published this fall. Prior to joining Trium, Darren was the CEO of two education companies, Heald College and Delta Career Education, and a Partner in two San Francisco-based private equity firms, Gryphon Investors and Genstar Capital. Earlier in his career, Darren worked as an engagement manager at McKinsey & Co. and an attorney at Irell & Manella. He has a BA from UCLA and a JD from the University of Michigan.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Tomo Takahashi: Kaizen, We can always strive for more. Success is something to strive for, but the target should continuously be moving or pushing you further

by Yitzi Weiner
Community//

Nyajuok T. Mangongo: “You must have a clear vision, possess discipline, and be consistent in your actions”

by Chef Vicky Colas
Community//

Roy Carrillo and Darren Lancaster of GO Sleeves: “You can’t do it by yourself!”

by Tyler Gallagher
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.