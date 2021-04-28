Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Career Plot-Twist That Changed My Life

Why you should never say never...

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Social Squares
Social Squares

“I’m never moving to California!”⁣

⁣I’m embarrassed to admit it, but those words tumbled out of my mouth one crisp spring day in 2014. I remember it clearly. I was walking with a friend in downtown Omaha when I turned to him and openly declared, “I will never move there! Especially to Los Angeles. There is way too much traffic. It’s hot all year round, and it’s expensive. Never. I’ll go anywhere but there.”

You see, after twenty-some years living in the Midwest and more than half that time wanting to get out, it was time for me to leave. After growing up in a small town, all I wanted to do was live in a city—a big one, and my sights were set on Chicago. It wasn’t as big as New York, but it still had that hustle and bustle vibe I was longing for. I had visited Chicago earlier that year to scope it out and loved it.

That spring, I started networking with my desired department at the company, and the manager told me that a position in Chicago would be available mid-summer. This was my chance. I imagined myself working at the company’s fancy high-rise across from the Chicago River, my schedule full of happy hours at Eataly. I envisioned myself on the train commuting to and from my cute, hipster apartment—finally able to catch up on my reading.

While I was planning my chic city life, the universe had other plans….

In early August, the manager called me and let me know that the department had decided not to backfill the Chicago position, but several others would open up in the next few weeks. And just like that, my big-city dreams evaporated. I had already made up my mind about this particular job and wanted to pursue the opportunity, but I was bummed my city life would most likely not pan out. Sure enough, another job opened up in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Not exactly what I was envisioning, but at this point, I was ready to try something new.

I had been working on this transition for over a year, so I had all of my ducks in a row—or so I thought.

My contract expired on August 25, 2014, and I didn’t anticipate anyone having an issue allowing me to apply for the position several days before that date. After failed negotiations, I felt frustrated and defeated.

But as it always does, the universe was working its magic.

On the morning of August 25th, exactly 18 months from my start date at the company (I had met my contract obligations, and I was a free woman!), I checked the current job postings, and there it was: a job opening. 

“No, how could this be?!” Nobody said anything about a position in LA.

Months earlier, I had professed to my friend that I would never move there, but now my dream job was staring back at me, begging for a chance. That week I did something I thought I would never do: I applied for a position in Los Angeles, CA. Needless to say, I got the job and moved to California a few months after I applied.

The universe handed me exactly what I needed in my life but was too closed-minded to notice. To think I was upset about not being able to move to Arkansas when the universe had other plans. I’m glad the powers that be slammed the door in my face; sometimes that’s necessary—and in my situation, it was perfect!

Looking back, I’m so happy I put my ego aside and took one of the biggest risks of my life. The joke was on me, and it was a good one. Sometimes things don’t always work out as planned. This experience taught me that anything in life is possible, to always keep an open mind, and to never say never, because the universe is always eavesdropping and ready to make its move.

    Viviana Maldonado, Founder and Blogger at The Jefa Life Blog

    Viviana Maldonado is the founder of The Jefa Life—a career blog dedicated to inspiring Latinas to be the boss of their careers. Through this platform, she provides professional development resources and elevates Latina stories. She is passionate about diversity and inclusion in the workplace, professional development, and ensuring the next generation of Latinas have the resources they deserve.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Angi Taylor: “Find your elevator”

    by Candice Georgiadis
    Community//

    What I Learned From A Successful Entrepreneur

    by Timothy Chunn
    Road Trip Life Lessons with an Autoimmune Disease | Megan Zink
    Community//

    Lessons I Learned From a Pandemic Road Trip with an Autoimmune Disease

    by Megan Zink

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.