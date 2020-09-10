The Care You Need

You are most likely here because of the consequences of having suffered a consistent amount of physical pain for some time now. Whether that discomfort stems from your back, muscles, or neck, the truth of the matter is that it is substantially decreasing your quality of life. This should not occur, and more importantly, you should not let it dictate your life. That same pain that you may be going through, does not need to take a hold of your life because there actually is a solution for it.

We wish to inform you that chiropractic care in Hollywood South Florida is a concentrated medicine that will implement effective practices to treat your ailment. For that reason, we urge you to stick around with us so that you may learn the causes and symptoms of your pain, alongside how chiropractic care can fix these issues.

Types of pain, their causes, and symptoms

Back and neck pain is perhaps one of the most common ailments that wreak physical havoc on people’s lives. It is estimated that 80% of the American population will suffer from some type of back pain, while 60% will feel neck discomfort at any point in their lives. Just like other sets of pain, back and neck pain is a result of a specific underlying factor that triggers or ignites the discomfort. Factors such as injury, age, and underlying diseases are the main culprits. With an injury, for example, direct trauma to any areas of the lower or upper back can affect the spinal cord.

If this occurs, the trauma can lead to slipped, herniated, or ruptured discs within the vertebrae, causing severe back or neck pain. These injuries can be dangerous, as they limit a person’s range of mobility and eventually lead to more serious physical impediments that will need specialized medical care.

When it comes to age-related triggers, we have to focus on the amount of degeneration our bodies will have accumulated by the time we reach a certain advanced age. The life-long “wear and tear” that our joints and bones are subjected to, will have an impact on our quality of life and limit the amount of movement we can do. When older individuals try to push their bodies to something they can’t do, that is where the pain comes. The spine becomes weaker, and so does our pain tolerance. Symptoms can include:

Sharp pain.

Radiating pain.

Loss of motion.

Difficulty sitting down.

Difficulty walking and twisting the neck.

As for underlying conditions, these are the following illnesses that can trigger your pain:

Lumbar disc herniation.

Lumbar degenerative disc disease.

Ostheroartitris.

Spinal stenosis.

Muscle pain/weakness is also driven by the three mentioned underlying causes. Age affects the strength and elasticity of our muscles. As the years go by, muscles will lose their luster and ability, causing stiffness, pain, or weakness. For that reason, it is important to do very light exercise that in a way, reminds your muscles that your body still needs to utilize them. Injuries are also common triggers of muscle weakness, especially when an individual suffers a strain or tear within the muscle tissue. Repetitive and rapid movements cause these injuries, and they must be dealt with with the utmost seriousness. Further underlying conditions include:

Neuromuscular disorders, such as muscular dystrophies, and multiple sclerosis (MS),

Autoimmune diseases, such as Graves’ disease, myasthenia gravis, and Guillain-Barré syndrome

Possible thyroid conditions, such as hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism.

Enter chiropractic care

Chiropractic care is a complementary medicine that serves the main purpose of identifying the underlying cause or condition that is triggering your pain. One of the biggest advantages of pursuing this treatment is that it will save you time and stress when seeking to get rid of your problem. Instead of enduring a surgery with a lengthy recovery time, you can simply seek a trained professional who will thoroughly examine your body to find the main issue, and proceed to swiftly correct it. The following chiropractic techniques will be able to target and correct your ailments:

Spinal manipulations are meant to correct any issues regarding back and neck pain. After your chiropractor identifies the affected area, she or he will apply forced pressure on the spine to relieve aggravated nerves, compressed nerve impulses, or deviated vertebrates. Please note that any small misalignment in the area will cause severe pain, inflammation, and lack of mobility. Once the procedure is done, normality will return and the pain will go away.

Deep tissue massages and physical therapy are utilized when treating conditions leading to muscle weakness. These massages are meant to revitalize the muscle and get rid of any stiffness. Physical therapy instead, targets strains or tears.

Now that you are more educated on the complexities relating back or neck pain, as well as muscle weakness, we hope that you will make the right decision by seeking Chiropractic care in Hollywood South Florida. Remember, don’t wait to invest in your health!