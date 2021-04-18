Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Business of Medicine and Black Maternal Health and Death

Until our healthcare system reverts back into a noble profession and not a profit-by-any-means business, regretfully, a disproportionate number of mothers and babies will continue to die.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

This week, as thousands of Black women commemorate Black Maternal Health, Becker’s Hospital Review reported that one of the leading U.S. health plans made an astounding  $5 billion profit in the first quarter of 2021, in the middle of a pandemic no less.

Shareholders are happy. The CEO is happy. The company’s employees are happy because they will all receive big, fat bonus checks, but do you know who isn’t happy? The families of 700 mothers who die each year from preventable, pregnancy-related deaths.

The business of medicine is killing us. According to CDC, in 1990, our pre-managed care healthcare system had a maternal mortality rate of 8 deaths out of 100,000. Thirty years later, the rate has more than doubled to 17.4 per 100,000 in the setting of managed care. 

The infiltration of managed care eliminated the three-day stay for vaginal deliveries and five-day length of stay for cesarean sections in order to cut costs.

After a vaginal birth, mothers are booted out of the hospital after 24 hours (pre-pandemic).  Women who had C-sections leave in 48 hours. Is it any wonder that 50% of pregnancy-related deaths occur at home?

Does implicit bias and racism contribute to the death of black and brown mothers? Absolutely, because they receive inadequate care. However, if we do not move the dial beyond the discussion of racism, we will never get to the root cause of the problem or, more importantly, fix it.

Until our healthcare transforms back into a noble profession and not a profit-by-any-means business, regretfully, a disproportionate number of mothers and babies will continue to die.

“He who accepts evil without protesting against it is really cooperating with it.” MLK.

    Linda Burke, MD, Board Certified Ob-Gyn Physician

    Dr. Linda Burke has three decades of clinical expertise in taking care of vulnerable populations, author of The Smart Mother’s Guide to a Better Pregnancy, blogger, Assistant Professor of Medicine, and consultant. She is an alumnus of the City College of New York, Columbia University School of Social Work, Boston University School of Medicine, and  Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.  She is also the proud mother of 2 college-age sons.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Educating and Empowering Expectant Mothers Key to Solving Maternal Health Crisis in U.S.

    by Joanne Armstrong, Garth Graham, M.D., MPH
    Well-Being//

    Next Year In Cuba

    by Paloma Toledo
    Community//

    Listening and Learning: Systemic Racism, Racial and Sexual Disparities in Women’s Health

    by Dr. Nimmi Ramanujam

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.