Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive
Thrive
Community

The Burnout Epidemic Is A Sign Of Something Even More Sinister

Burnout is a sign of something even more sinister. It’s a sign that our society is out of balance. We’ve become a society that values productivity above all else. We’re always working, hustling, and trying to get ahead. And, as a result, we’re burnout. We’re exhausted, anxious, and depressed. We’re struggling to keep up with […]

Thrive invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Burnout is a sign of something even more sinister. It’s a sign that our society is out of balance. We’ve become a society that values productivity above all else. We’re always working, hustling, and trying to get ahead. And, as a result, we’re burnout. We’re exhausted, anxious, and depressed. We’re struggling to keep up with the demands of our jobs and our lives. And, worst of all, we’re not even sure why we’re doing it all. We’ve lost sight of what’s essential in life. We’ve forgotten how to relax and enjoy ourselves. We’ve become slaves to our work, and it’s time for us to break free. The burnout epidemic is a sign that it’s time for us to revolutionize how we live and work. It’s time for us to put our well-being first. It’s time for us to start living a life that we love.

We’ve all heard the term before, but what does it mean? The World Health Organization defines burnout as “a syndrome conceptualized as resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed.” In other words, burnout is a state of physical, mental, and emotional exhaustion caused by prolonged stress. It is important to note that burnout is not simply a case of being stressed out or overwhelmed. Instead, it is a severe condition that can significantly affect our physical and mental health.
The burnout epidemic is a grave sign that we have lost balance as a society. We have become so focused on productivity and success that we have forgotten how to live in harmony with ourselves and our surroundings. This imbalance manifests itself in many different ways, including burnout.

To combat the burnout epidemic, we need to find ways to restore balance in our lives. This may mean making time for leisure activities and meaningful relationships, setting boundaries at work, and learning to say no when we are stretched too thin. It will require a collective effort to shift our priorities and connect with what matters most. But it is an effort that is well worth it because burnout is not only detrimental to our health but also to society.

We all need to take a step back and refocus on our goals. In society, it’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of everyday life. We wake up and go to work, come home, pay bills, sleep, and then work again. It’s a never-ending cycle that can lead to burnout. Maybe we’ve all pushed aside the notion that there’s more to life than the everyday grind. But it’s important to remember that we all have a higher purpose. We need to live a purpose-driven life. What do you believe your goal is on this earth? Perhaps it’s time to take a moment and refocus on what’s truly important. Once we find our purpose, we can live a more fulfilling life.

I used to be burnt out. I was so lost in work- that is all I did. Instead of measuring each day by the experiences, the relationships enriched, happiness, and joy, I measured it by the amount of paperwork I could get done each day and how many patients or tasks related to running a business I could accomplish. But something was missing. I wasn’t happy. I was working all the time, but I wasn’t experiencing life. I wasn’t enjoying my work because it felt like a never-ending to-do list. And I realized that if I didn’t make a change, I would continue living like this until burnout consumed me completely. 

So I took a step back. I changed my perspective and started living life again. Instead of just working, I began to experience joy again. I made time for the things that mattered- friends, family, hobbies, travel. And as a result, my work product changed too. I was more creative, efficient, and present when I wasn’t trying to do ten things at once and burning myself out. So if you’re stuck in the burnout cycle, take a step back and try changing your perspective, too- you might be surprised at the difference.

I was burnt out. I had been working non-stop for years, and at this point, the thought of work made me angry. I was exhausted, demoralized, and frankly felt taken for granted in a system that failed to acknowledge the humanity of its healthcare providers. But, of course, being in the middle of a global pandemic didnt’ help the situation- there was so much uncertainty. I had to stop and pause. I didn’t do any work because, at this point, the thought of work made me angry, and I had no patience for it. I was exhausted, demoralized, and frankly felt taken for granted in a system that failed to acknowledge the humanity of its healthcare providers. Being in the middle of a global pandemic added to the uncertainty. This break was necessary for me to heal, both physically and emotionally. It allowed me to step away from the situation and gain much-needed perspective. We must remember that our healthcare providers are human beings, and they need care and support just like everyone else.

It’s no secret that burnout is becoming a widespread epidemic. We’re seeing it in every industry, from healthcare to education to business. And it’s having a devastating impact on our society as a whole. The problem is that we’re not taking a wholistic approach to life. We’re working harder and longer hours than ever before, and we’re not taking the time to care for ourselves. We’re not getting enough sleep, we’re not eating right, and we’re not exercising. As a result, we’re constantly fatigued, stressed out, and run down. We need to balance work and play, between obligations and relaxation. Only then can we hope to avoid burnout. And only then can we expect to create a healthier, happier society.

Dr. Tomi Mitchell, M.D | Leadership Coach| Mental Health & Wellness Coach at Dr. Tomi Mitchell Holistic Wellness Strategies

I am Dr. Tomi Mitchell, MD. I help executives and leaders eliminate burnout so that they can increase productivity in the workplace.  I provide wellness and mental health training for executive leaders, business owners, and purpose-driven leaders.  I am a speaker,  trainer, writer, and host of The Mental Health & Wellness Show podcast. 

You might also like...

Community//

How to Prevent Burnout in 5 Easy Steps

by Oscar Segurado, MD, PhD
Drazen_ / Getty Images
Work Smarter//

How to Protect Your Team From Burnout

by Mallory Stratton
Working mother
Community//

An Open Letter to my Female Colleagues in Healthcare

by Carolyn Bodkin
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.