The Breathtaking Beauty of Perimenopause

In a society that values youth, we need to embrace radical self acceptance for our lives and our bodies.

I was asked recently about how perimenopause symptoms made me feel. When I felt into this question, I realised there were layers of shame and grief. 

Youth is so valued in our society that it’s hard not to feel fearful of ageing. 

Noticing hot flushes, stubborn belly fat around the middle, joint aches and other changes can be demoralising when there is so much pressure to appear young. Being told that you look younger than your age is considered a compliment, as if something is wrong with getting older.

Even the words ‘middle-aged’ hold connotations of being frumpy, boring and unattractive. It’s only natural under these circumstances, that we should grieve our youth and want to hold onto a certain self image. 

There can be a desire to hold onto our ‘old selves’ – to wish we had the same body and skin as we did 10 or 20 years ago or to look back at old photos thinking we look better then. 

It can feel like our bodies are failing us when we can’t do things like get into the same yoga poses or run as fast as we used to. Grief emerges for the old self being left behind.  

Feel into your heart

Acknowledge this, allow yourself to feel it, feel compassion for who you are, for everything you’ve been through, the lessons, the hardships and the joy. The entirety of your life is so precious, amazing and beautiful.

Deeply feeling into my heart, I felt other layers emerge:

–  Curiosity about my body and how it is changing

–  Desire to support myself and give my body what it needs

–  Compassion for myself and my emotions  

–  Gratitude for my precious body and life 

–  Deep acceptance of myself as the woman and human I am 

–  A new opportunity love and nurture myself even more  

This is the unfolding of another new stage – just like puberty, pregnancy and motherhood were. My body has gone through so many transformations – each one inviting new levels of self-acceptance. 

Feel into your heart. Send yourself deep love. Ask yourself what you need. How can you best nurture and care for your body exactly as it is now? 

    Tammy Driver

    Tammy Driver, Mindfulness coach at The Mindful Diva

    Tammy Driver leads mindfulness courses for people with chronic health conditions and stress using mindfulness-based pain reduction (MBPR). In her role she helps people overcome suffering, reduce stress and restore their wellbeing. She is also an award winning health journalist with 20 years of experience on a variety of national and healthcare publications. Tammy is passionate about wellness and holistic healthcare - especially how mental health impacts our physical health. As well as running her mindfulness and coaching organisation, The Mindful Diva, she is co-founder of  Awakening Women's Circles - an online offering which started in 2020 to help women feeling alone during global lockdowns. Tammy is an accredited teacher with the leading mindfulness organisation Breathworks and a member of the British Association of Mindfulness Based Approaches (BAMBA).

