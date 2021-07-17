The Book That Changed My Life

“You are not alone” were the words Lorna Byrne, international best-selling author heard being whispered into her ear when her father died. She was hurting from losing her father, but felt comforted. These words didn’t come from her family or friends but from an angel. Lorna has had the ability to see and talk to angels ever since she can remember. They are a constant part of her life and have made her life a series of amazing adventures and revelations. It’s something each and every one of us has in our lives – a guardian angel. Lorna says everyone has one, no matter who you are or what you believe.

Sound too good to be true? I’ve certainly been skeptical in the past. If I could not see it or prove it, it didn’t exist – certainly not angels.

But one day something strange happened to me. I decided to take the stairs to a meeting I had instead of the elevator. My day was jam-packed with meetings that were running over and I was rushing from one meeting to the next. It was the end of the quarter and I had been out celebrating with my colleagues the night before. I felt groggy the next day and I couldn’t shake it off no matter how much coffee I drank. I pushed through and instead of waiting for the elevator I thought it would be faster to take the stairs. As I was running down the stairs the heel of my pumps got caught in the hem of my pants. The next thing I knew I went flying down the stairs head first. In a split second, the palms of my hands and cheek slammed up against the wall of the landing. Both feet flat were on the floor. Stupefied, I looked down at my hands and feet and could not believe that the only thing I broke was a fingernail. My fall had defied the laws of physics. There was no way I could have landed on my feet. Something helped me. Immediately I knew it had to be an angel – I could just feel it deep in my bones.

In her bestselling book Angels in My Hair, Lorna talks about growing up with angels as a part of her everyday life. They helped her navigate all the struggles of growing up poor and being labeled retarded due to her dyslexia. She was largely disregarded and undermined by her teachers and even close family. Angels helped her buy her first house, taught her how to pray to God and showed her miraculous things. They helped her find slivers of joy when life got hard, especially after her father died.

Lorna has so many stories about angels, God, and our spirituality that she has gone on to write seven more books. Plus, she recently founded a sanctuary in Kilkenny, Ireland. The sanctuary welcomes people of all backgrounds to help them connect to their spiritual side, and to learn and grow spiritually. Lorna says we all have souls, that spark of light that comes from God in Heaven. She also says that God has given each of us a guardian angel, no matter where we come from or what we believe.

To discover and read more about your spiritual side, read Angels in My Hair by Lorna Byrne. It opened my eyes to things I’d never heard before from any spiritual teacher. Your life can change for the better, as mine certainly did. My health has drastically improved and so have the relationships in my life.