The bold type mama

A week ago I was exchanging messages with my eldest daughter. We don’t message often, these days. My children are adult and we live in four different cities, three different countries. Besides, they acknowledge with gratitude that I’ve never tried to strip them on my belt, and it has proven good for them. I admit though that it does feel awkward when they are away and I miss them. But that’s me and my empty nester phase in life.

Over time, our discussions have changed subject and scope. These days we are more likely to discuss teenager stuff-including myself to the reenager description.

In one of those exchanges, my daughter suggested I watched a series she had just seen on Netflix. I quite like that. It shows she knows my tastes by now and cares to make me enjoy something new. I know, I’ll always exagerate when defending my kids, I have made my peace with that by now.

The production she suggested is called “The Bold Type”. Perhaps you are aware of it, perhaps not, so here is a summary. Three friends work in a young women’s magazine, with their personal and professional ups and downs. Being in the business from my twenties, I know how it is. And despite the infamous editor at the Parada film, this one portrays women in a far less bitchy way than we have been used to. The Bold Type journalists help each other, support each other and care for each other despite their differencies.

Did women progress so far or is it the vision of the writers encouraging female synergies?

I have been watching the series every day, with a most memorable binge watching from night till dawn, before I headed to my office in the morning with two hours’ sleep. And you know what? I felt invogorated by the zest of those fictional young women and their editor in chief, because that is how life in this business should be. That is how women in every business should be.

“Go see it, mum”, my daughter said. “You are definitively the bold type”.

Gosh I love my children -and Netflix!

    Irene Farmer, Journalist, Author at The Happy Turtle Podcast

    Happiness, one step at a time®. A journalist by day, a writer early in the morning, a mother most of the time, and a spiritual being forever.

