The Blues Of Little Girls: Ethel Ennis #BlackAmericanHer/History360

When it comes to the aura surrounding the emotions of little girls, how do we often move to understanding their level of gentility and sensitivity? There are lessons, in which are little girls are able to demonstrate for us. Furthermore, they also serve to address that no matter how old we get, the little girls within us are still around. They will always be there. Never leaving our side. Should we ever need to be reminded of our sensitivity, we always have our inner girls to turn to. They are always there; forever cuddled and painted, in blue!

A number of adult women singers have performed the song, “Little Girl Blue.” In fact, they have performed such a song according to their own liking and charisma. They have their tone. They have their coloration. They have all of the unique vocal markings, which grants them the ability to move through the song with their own interpretation. That’s simply how it is. Then, there is simply a decor and how a song is designed and composed, which permits a singer to take it through a certain way.

One of the most brilliant attributes surrounding the song, “Little Girl Blue,” (and especially when it is played in the musical format of Jazz music) is that it gets one the ability of understanding musical patience. Yes, there is a particular method of anticipation, when listening to the Black American musical form of Jazz. Depending on how the vocalist decides to move, one can feel how the musician is supposed to move through that particular styling. Yes! It’s intriguing! Furthermore, the entire purpose is meant to get the listener to marinate on the flow of the song. Yes! That’s exactly how it should be! Permitting the vibes and melody to linger just so thathat one can permit the vibes to marinate for a little longer. Holding onto the sweetness and tenderness for all the listeners to experience. Now, isn’t that a treasure to behold?

Hearing one tranquil Jazz performance of “Little Girl Blue,” from one Baltimore legend, we become moved into understanding a healing–melancholy for the sacred treasure of little girls and their emotions. Little girls revive those sentiments of gentility and tenderness; thereby, giving us permission to return to our states of vulnerability. Grown, adult women are granted the permission to engage in such-without any explanations or apologies! It becomes as natural as drinking water! That’s for sure!

There is an intimacy when it pertains to counting one’s fingers, in the midst of one’s tears. Counting fingers go along with the essence of patience. Through a subtle manner, they have the ability to move us closer to that certain tenderness, when appreciating the healing power of tears. It’s majestic and euphoric, simultaneously! In many cases, crying is a healing art! It purges away any auras of toxicity. Furthermore, it guides one into comprehending those sacred lessons of little girls, when they are in the comforts of their own solitude. Alone and processing their feelings, in a manner, which is holistic and celebratory of their humanity. It takes a certain artist, who is capable of doing such. Their melody, artist caramel-like essence is a wonder and sacred presence in guiding our experience, through our little girl blues! Furthermore, their manner in doing it secures an aura for calm and ease, in the process. There is one such beauty, of Baltimore’s gardens, who was abe to do this. She is none other than the late. . .

Ethel Ennis