The blessings of our life – Children

I never want my children to lose their smiles because that is what makes them the best of all..

Children are the wonderful gift’s for us. The immature speech, beautiful smile, super soft touch, warm care.. everything makes us to fly. Literally we forget ourselves when we are with children. They are our blessings in life. We have to learn from them. They create the purpose of living, they are the meaning of our lives. We can’t imagine life without them. Spend time with children, try to understand them.

Though parents are busy with their work, please spend time with children. We are their world. They didn’t expect much stuffs from us, but only our love and affection, kindness from us. Spare time with them, understand them. They’ll learn everything by observing us, be an inspiration for them. Be with children and be a children for better understanding. Make them happy, it improves everything.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

