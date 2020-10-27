Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Biggest Obstacles to Female Leadership

Ember Conley discusses some common obstacles to female leadership in the workplace.

By

With advancements in corporate offices around the United States, women in leadership positions are still on average a rare thing to see. Even when women are in positions of power, they still face a barrage of issues that could deter them from taking on more responsibility. Navigating through those issues that make for an unequal working environment can be kind of difficult. Below are some of the obstacles women face in the workplace and advice on how to overcome them. 

In so many situations, women are still not treated equally to men, especially in a working environment. If you notice that you aren’t being heard, be sure to be assertive. Get involved in meetings, and be sure to ask questions on how to improve yourself and your team. 

Finding other women in the workplace that share the need to be taken seriously is essential for any woman. Be sure to speak to female coworkers and find some common ground. You could find a connection by networking, and as a result, you could potentially climb the corporate ladder. Or simply find a group of friends to get you through the day. But there is nothing better than having someone to keep you company or help you while you are at work.

It can be hard for women to find confidence in a field that is still generally male-driven, but it is important to do so. If you are working on self-esteem issues, be sure to talk to a counselor or coach to help you build the confidence you need to lead. There are also therapeutic workbooks that are very beneficial for those that have the time to work through them. 

Speaking up is also crucial for those women who want to lead and have their voices heard. If you are in a situation that you believe needs changing, it probably has some merit. Be sure to research and provide a pitch to your managers to help them see what needs improving. It could potentially help you develop a relationship with the upper management team. Once they hear your idea, they may decide to make a deliberate change. If that change provides positive results, you may catch yourself progressing faster than you would’ve otherwise thought.

This article was originally published at EmberConley.org.

    ember conley icon

    Ember Conley, Child Champion, Social Emotional Expert, Change Agent at Timberwolf Educational Services

    Dr. Ember Conley learned leadership from watching her father. With a few employees on his team, his example set her on the path of guidance and mentorship and enforced the principles of perseverance, self-advocacy, and determination. Over the years, Ember has been employed as a middle school teacher, elementary and high school principal, assessment director, and deputy superintendent. In her latest role, she prides herself on overseeing the safety of children, advocating for federal programs and a secondary curriculum, and mentoring others. She is on the Board of the Horace Mann School, which holds a belief that all children deserve a fair and equal right to education.

