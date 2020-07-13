The Best Ways to Make Money on Instagram

Instagram is one of the most popular social media channels. From a simple photo-sharing platform, it has become a reliable income source for many brands, marketers, content creators, and influencers.

Sounds interesting, right?

If you want to learn the five best ways to monetize your Instagram account, here they are:

1. Affiliate Marketing

You can collaborate with brands that resonate with your values, content, and industry. As an affiliate, you can get custom discount coupons or codes to share with your followers. When the brands earn revenue from any of your followers, you will earn a fixed commission.

2. Sponsored Posts and Shoutouts

If you have a large reach and a lot of influence on Instagram, brands in your niche might approach you to promote their products or services on your feed. You will create sponsored posts revolving around these brands, or write reviews for them.

In return for your services, you will be paid in cash or kind.

3. Self-Promotion

If you’re more of a solopreneur, you can create your own products and market them on Instagram. Apart from a great product and sharp marketing skills, you will need to cross-promote your products on other channels to drive sizeable sales.

You need to build a strong personal brand before you try this option.

4. Earn by Educating

There’s a huge potential for selling educational content on Instagram. If you have a flair for content creation and good domain knowledge, you can create and sell educational content. You can craft different types of content, such as ebooks, guides, DIY videos, and podcasts.

If your content garners good viewership, you can attract brand collaborators and investors.

5. Product Placement Videos

This tactic is a bit risky. You invest resources into creating & editing a video of you using tool or reviewing a product. If your video content is impressive and credible, the brand you featured might purchase the video rights from you. The key is to endorse products that you are confident about.

Ready to Get Started?

For all the above money-making tactics to succeed, you need a broad reach, engaged followers, and a strong influence on your follower community. Plus, you also need to create and share quality content on a regular basis to keep the numbers up.

While engagement and influence are built with consistent efforts, using the right hashtags can help you widen your reach on Instagram. You can use tools to generate hashtags that are perfect for your content, product, and industry.

To learn about other ways of improving your game on Instagram, check out this smart infographic: