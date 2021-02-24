Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Best Ways to Make Changes that Stick

Every year, a substantial number of individuals make a new year’s resolution list in order to change their lives for the better and be a better version of themselves. In general, these resolutions include losing weight, having healthy habits, being nice to loved ones and eliminating toxic relationships from one’s life, just to mention a few. However, a lot of people break these resolutions and do not stick with the changes they planned. As a matter of fact, evidence shows that more than 80% of people break their resolutions and go back to their bad habits within the first weeks of the new year.

Some experts say that the reason behind failing to maintain changes is either individuals are setting unrealistic hopes for themselves or that they are not serious enough about making changes and improving their lives.

The good news, though, is that with intentional interventions individuals can certainly implement and maintain change in their lives. On that premise, the following article presents way that can help individuals stick to their changes on a long-term basis.

Focus on the why

Generally speaking, individuals focus on what they are doing rather than why they are doing it. For instance, people who want to exercise and lose weight usually focus on how much they hate hitting the gym and how hard the process of losing weight is. Instead of doing so, individuals should focus on the end goal and result they will achieve if they regularly exercise and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Celebrate the small improvements

A lot of individuals wait till they make significant changes to celebrate. However, a lot of times reaching big goals can be very difficult and can discourage people from sticking to changes. That being said, celebrating the small steps can certainly help motivate individuals to maintain changes in their lives and eventually reach their goals.

Make a schedule

Figuring out actionable steps and making a schedule to achieve them can be another great strategy that can aid individuals in sustaining changes in their lives.

Do it with a partner

Whether it is a family member, a friend or a coach, having a partner will surely motivate an individual to stick with the new lifestyle or behavior.

    Stephanie Mathews, Stephanie Mathews, Author

    Stephanie Mathews is an entrepreneur, author and volunteer based in Dallas, Texas.

    Stephanie Mathews didn’t always plan to be an entrepreneur and business owner, though. While her husband had an interest in owning a Subway franchise, Stephanie knew she couldn’t run a business that she didn’t have a passion in. 

    She stumbled upon The Rustic Brush while trying to plan an outing for her college friends that everyone could participate in and enjoy. She loved the company’s model but saw that there were no locations near her. After seeing they were selling franchises and speaking with her husband, they decided to jump in and become business owners. Then, they found the perfect studio located in Lower Greenville, a bustling neighborhood in Dallas perfect for small businesses.

    The Rustic Brush is a painting studio that lets you create one-of-a-kind custom wooden signs. With the necessary materials and expert guidance that allows you to create a beautiful piece of art, The Rustic Brush is perfect even for those who would never consider themselves an artist. 

    In addition to owning and operating a business with her husband, Stephanie Mathews is a student in business school and is also in the process of writing a book and designing a game to go along with the book. Her game is focused on building positive habits for children, and the book explores the science behind it. 

    Her idea for the board game came to fruition after a panel of seven Dallas entrepreneurs selected her pitch. While they loved her idea, they didn’t feel she had the proper background to bring it to success. They suggested she work along with a group of people to ensure the game would be successful, which is how the book and game became linked to one another. 

    Born in Malaysia, Stephanie moved to the United States as a young adult. A large portion of her time in Malaysia was spent volunteering, a passion she brought with her to the states. At her school, she led the Honor Society and established a Green Team, where she worked on sustainability projects. Throughout her late teens and early twenties, she worked as a Community Service Director. Her move to the United States only increased her passion for volunteering, as she wanted to be able to bless her community. Currently, she volunteers at Equest. Equest is a charity working to improve the quality of life for those with diverse needs through the use of equine assisted activities and therapies. She is also involved with the Wounded Warriors Project and plans to use her business as another opportunity to give back to her community. 

    Stephanie Mathews attended Temple College, where she earned her Associate’s Degree in Business Administration and Management. From there, she went to Richland College to continue her business education. Most recently, she attended the Naveen Jindal School of Management at the University of Texas at Dallas. Here, she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Management. 

    Follow Stephanie on this site, where she will blog about her work as an entrepreneur, her volunteering experience and her work as an author. 

