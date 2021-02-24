The Best Ways to Make Changes that Stick

Every year, a substantial number of individuals make a new year’s resolution list in order to change their lives for the better and be a better version of themselves. In general, these resolutions include losing weight, having healthy habits, being nice to loved ones and eliminating toxic relationships from one’s life, just to mention a few. However, a lot of people break these resolutions and do not stick with the changes they planned. As a matter of fact, evidence shows that more than 80% of people break their resolutions and go back to their bad habits within the first weeks of the new year.

Some experts say that the reason behind failing to maintain changes is either individuals are setting unrealistic hopes for themselves or that they are not serious enough about making changes and improving their lives.

The good news, though, is that with intentional interventions individuals can certainly implement and maintain change in their lives. On that premise, the following article presents way that can help individuals stick to their changes on a long-term basis.

Focus on the why

Generally speaking, individuals focus on what they are doing rather than why they are doing it. For instance, people who want to exercise and lose weight usually focus on how much they hate hitting the gym and how hard the process of losing weight is. Instead of doing so, individuals should focus on the end goal and result they will achieve if they regularly exercise and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Celebrate the small improvements

A lot of individuals wait till they make significant changes to celebrate. However, a lot of times reaching big goals can be very difficult and can discourage people from sticking to changes. That being said, celebrating the small steps can certainly help motivate individuals to maintain changes in their lives and eventually reach their goals.

Make a schedule

Figuring out actionable steps and making a schedule to achieve them can be another great strategy that can aid individuals in sustaining changes in their lives.

Do it with a partner

Whether it is a family member, a friend or a coach, having a partner will surely motivate an individual to stick with the new lifestyle or behavior.