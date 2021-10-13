The Best Ways to keep Healthy Post-Lockdown according to a Top Yoga Practitioner

Whether it’s dealing with the physical and mental effects of Covid-19 or if you’re simply getting back into the swing of things coming back to life; take a look at the fantastic advice provided by Louise Colme, Top Qualified Yoga Practitioner from Country and Coastal Retreats, to help you get that extra pep back in your step.

Country and Coastal retreats Ltd offers not just relaxing getaways by providing all inclusive packages, but also seeks to impart valuable lessons that may be applied to your lifestyle to live a healthier, better and happier life.

You are What You Eat

It should comes as no surprise the importance of what you put in your body. However, the current conversations surrounding food and wellbeing often overlooks the importance of our diet and usually focuses around reducing the amount we eat rather than what we eat. Our gut is responsible for far more than we give it credit for. Alongside housing over 70% of your immune system, the gut is also responsible for producing over 95% of our bodies serotonin. This is an aspect which remains central to Country and Coastal Retreats’s approach to upholding health as shown by their in-house chef whom prepares delicious and nutritious meals tailored to each retreat and dietary requirements.

“A healthy diet is more than just ditching sugar and junk food” enthuses Louise. Indeed, it involves finding a balance. Louise goes on to say that “while the substance of what constitutes a healthy diet may vary from individual to individual, provided you tailor the fundamental food groups to Your tastes and preferences, you can’t go wrong!”. This includes reasonable portions of protein, carbohydrtes, fats, vitamins, minerals, fibre. So, whether you’re a meat-eater, vegan, vegetarian or flexitarian, you can’t go wrong with a healthy handful of Fruit and Veg! Full of natural sugars, fibres, minerals and vitamins, fruit and vegetable are a great way to ensure a solid foundation for a healthy body.

Choose your Environment Wisely

Our location plays a huge role in regulating our mood. By taking control of your environment, this becomes an incredibly empowering move with regards to maintaining your own health both physically and especially mentally and has the potential to pay dividends in positivity.

If you’re seeking solace from inner-city life, retreating to the countryside may be exactly what you need. Vast coastlines and a salty sea-breeze provides a beautiful antidote to the ever-imposing skylines and bustling traffic of the cyclical rat-race. Offsetting feelings of being overworked has never been easier. One of the few benefits the pandemic has provides is the forced restructuring of many work places. Do you Work Remotely? Use it to your advantage! Why not combine your work with your weekends?

Yoga: Keep Active to stay Active

There is a reason why we feel run down when we aren’t active. From your fingers to your toes, we can work our bodies in a plethora of ways. There are countless ways to tire yourself out, why not get creative? As advocated by Louise, the benefits of Yoga offer participants the opportunity to reap more than just the benefits provided by exercise. As well as stretching out your muscles and testing their strength, Yoga also upholds mental health wellbeing through instilling mindfulness and mental resilience. We are capable of far more than we give ourselves credit for, why not push your limits? If you’re interested in pursuing such goals, then Yoga is a fantastic place to start! When looking to unwind and burn some calories, Yoga is the perfect way to spend your time. In addition to pushing our boundaries, this balanced meditative exercise provides therapeutic release.