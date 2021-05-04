It is essential to get a good night’s sleep every day to avoid the damage caused by sleep deprivation, so what is the best way to fall asleep quickly?

Many people have difficulty sleeping at night, due to several reasons, such as: stress, excessive thinking, feeling pain, and not following a fixed daily sleep routine,

Here’s the best way to get to sleep quickly :

The best ways to fall asleep quickly is to follow the method of sleeping in 10 seconds, which is known as the military method, and it takes a full 120 seconds to fall asleep, but it is said that the last ten seconds is all that is needed to achieve the purpose of the task, in what comes the steps of applying the military method to sleep in 10 seconds :

Relax your entire face, including the muscles inside the mouth.

Drop your shoulders to cope with the tension, and let your hands drop to the side of the body.

Breathe deeply and relax your entire body, including the legs, thighs and arms.

Clear your mind for 10 seconds by imagining a relaxing scene.

If you can’t stop thinking, start saying “Don’t think” and repeat it for 10 seconds.

You should fall asleep within 10 seconds after following the previous steps.

Tips for the best way to get to sleep quickly

Besides following the previous method, it is advised to maintain a healthy sleep routine in order to get the best way to sleep quickly, which is as follows:

Set a fixed bedtime daily

Many people get used to falling asleep at different times every night, which is a mistake that can cause difficulty sleeping because it interrupts the body’s circadian rhythm.

The circadian rhythm is defined as a set of physical, mental and behavioral changes that follow a 24-hour cycle, and this is influenced by the biological clock that releases hormones to induce wakefulness or sleep.

Sleeping at a fixed time every day helps to set the body clock, and facilitate sleep at the usual time.

Create the surrounding environment for sleep

The daily rhythm is also affected by light or sound, so when the lighting is reduced and the sound turns off at night, this means that it is time for sleep, and therefore it is advised to create the surrounding atmosphere for sleep, and to avoid loud lights or loud sounds that cause sleep difficulty. Avoid naps

Some people resort to falling asleep during the day, and this nap can disrupt the circadian rhythm, especially if you take a long nap of more than two hours or around evening.

It is advised to avoid naps if you find it difficult to sleep at night; This is because it can negatively affect the daily sleep cycle.

Practice relaxation exercises

Yoga and meditation are two of the most effective ways to calm the mind and relax the body, and they can help you fall asleep at night.

This is because yoga exercises boost melatonin levels, help the brain fall asleep more easily, and reduce feelings of anxiety and stress that interfere with sleep.