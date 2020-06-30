The Best Ways To Avoid Stress And Achieve Success As An Entrepreneur: With Anthony Mendez

Fitness Expert Anthony Mendez is an entrepreneur who has helped dozens of individuals all around the world achieve their health goals.

Today, we will learn how Anthony has coped with the stress of being an entrepreneur and achieved success in life.

Avoiding Stress

In light of this topic, Anthony recommends that you take a breather when you’re experiencing stressful situations. During this time you should go outside, move around, engage in light physical activities. This will help take your mind off whatever was stressing you in the first place.

Another approach would be to find out and create awareness on what exactly caused you to feel stressed. Once you do that, you can tackle the problem head-on and find a solution to that problem. Once you’ve achieved peace, you will be more focused this time around.

Lastly, Anthony advises that you stop working extra hard, instead work smarter. You need to be able to delegate work in order for you to achieve true growth.

Remember if you can hire others to do certain tasks you’ll be able to concentrate and focus on the bigger things ahead.

Achieving Success

Success is an element that escapes the grasp of most entrepreneurs today. Everyone wants to achieve some form of success, but not everyone is willing to do what it takes to get to the summit.

Like everything else in life, there are certain steps that you need to take in order to achieve success. According to Anthony, the first step would be to create a highly optimized schedule. This is crucial and it can take off a lot of stress. Having a schedule allows you to manage your workflow, breaks, workouts, family time, self-growth time, and more.

To succeed you need a schedule that blocks out things that don’t matter.

The next thing would be self-development and growth. You need to instill the habit of self-development into your daily life. You can do this by reading, listening to audiobooks, podcasts, and aligning yourself with the right mentors. Basically, anything that will boost your growth!

Advice For Newbie Entrepreneurs

Here is a piece of advice from Anthony himself for anyone striving to achieve success as an entrepreneur;

“Get your feet wet in whatever is your doing, learn as much as you can, start surrounding yourself with the right leaders in your industry, show up at 110% every single day, do the uncomfortable and stop being comfortable, and lastly when your ready to start your own independent work – stop waiting, stop over planning, stop overthinking, and just start moving! You need to take action and learn throughout the process!”