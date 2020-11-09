The best ways for boosting your immunity this holiday season

Let’s face it: the old saying, “An apple a day can keep the doctor away,” may have truth behind it after all – especially now. Eating nourishing foods, vitamins and staying fit and healthy can help your immune system fight off illness.

Your first line of defense during the holiday season? Choosing a healthy lifestyle. If you follow proper guidelines, that is the #1 step you can take toward keeping your immune system healthy and illness-free. Wash your hands. Drink water. Take your vitamins. Below are some great and fast ways to stay healthy during these crazy times, and beyond.

8Greens Gummies: 8Greens is welcoming back their Limited Edition 8Greens Gummies, made from 8 real greens: spinach, wheatgrass, kale, blue green algae, spirulina, chlorella, barley grass, and aloe vera. 8Greens Gummies contain essential nutrients that help nourish the body and support your immune system and overall health. They are made with no added color and all natural ingredients. And the best part, they’re a delicious way to get your kids to eat their greens.

BOOST Gummy Vitamins: BOOST is a brand new gummy vitamin on the market completely dedicated to your immune system health. Vegan, non-GMO, and gluten free, BOOST immunity vitamins are packed with three main ingredients that are the most important immunity “boosters” – Elderberry, Vitamin C and Zinc. With its provocative marketing created and founded by Joe Laresca of NOISE, chic packaging, the company is positioning itself as the “modern day” Emergen-C that you’ll be sure to use during this winter season. Customers can also communicate with BOOST’s immunity consulting 24/7 through a personal phone number.

Highline Wellness CBD Immunity Gummies: This direct to consumer CBD wellness brand you have probably seen all over your Instagram feed has launched a CBD immunity gummy due to their customers’ concerns during the pandemic. With 10mg of CBD per gummy, Vitamin C and Zinc, this immunity gummy, Boosted and Balanced, is a must have to not only boost your immune system, but also keep you calm during these uncertain times.

Hum Here Comes The Sun Softgels: Hum Nutrition’s Vitamin D supplement, Here Comes the Sun, contains a highly potent and plant based form of Vitamin D3, a vitamin that we have heard is much needed to fight COVID-19 and is even more important during the winter months. Harvard’s School of Public Health reports that approximately 1 billion people worldwide are deficient in vitamin D and when there is not as much sunlight in the winter, we need an extra boost of this important vitamin. This vitamin will surely support your immune health, as well as boost your mood!

mykind Vitamin C Organic Spray: Developing a multi and targeted nutrients that are Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, made from nothing but real, whole foods is incredibly difficult—which is likely why it had never been done before. For us, it took years of innovation and patience. Our extended family of organic farmers provides the fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs that make up mykind Organics’ personalized, whole food formulas. Each tablet or spray provides clean, whole food nutrition. In addition, mykind Organics is the first to utilize Clean Tablet Technology, our patent-pending process that uses only organic, whole food ingredients. mykind Organics Certified Organic Whole Food Vitamin C (Organic Spray) is designed to deliver Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified Vitamin C from real food in an easy-to-use liquid form. A daily dose of five sprays provides 100% of the daily value of vitamin C without any artificial ingredients or chemical preservatives—just wholesome organic food with a delicious cherry-tangerine taste with organic stevia.

The NUE Co Immunity: Vitamin C is arguably best known as an immunity booster, but when ingesting more than 1g of Vitamin C in supplement form, less than 50% is actually absorbed by the body, with the rest leaving the body as urine. IMMUNITY, from The Neu Co, delivers 100% of your daily Vitamin C with ingredients proven to increase its absorption by 52%. The Neu Co also added Turkey Tail Mushroom, a powerful remedy in traditional Chinese Medicine, to help support and strengthen the immune system.

Vital Proteins’ Immune Sticks: Vital Proteins Vitality™ Immune Booster stick packs are here to help keep you at 100 — no matter the season! This blend combines collagen, L-glutamine, vitamin C, zinc and electrolytes with Wellmune® and Immuno-LP20®, two clinically-proven ingredients that help boost your immune system. Whether you’re looking for a proactive immune boost or just a little extra immune support for when you’re having an off day, this supplement to help boost the immune system was created so you can conveniently incorporate these on-the-go stick packs into your daily wellness routine.

WTHN No Sick Days: Everyone knows the best offense is a good defense. To keep you healthy + strong in these unprecedented times, the NYC-based WTHN, founded by Michelle Larivee and Dr. Shari Auth, DACM, LAC, LMT, shares this immunity Boost Bundle brings you what’s worked for thousands of years.

Can’t Touch This – an ancient Chinese herb blend for immune system support that includes Astragalus – a powerful herb with naturally anti-viral properties – plus Reishi mushroom whose adaptogenic properties help the body cope with stress while strengthening the immune system. Stay untouchable!

Kick It – a highly effective blend of naturally anti-viral herbs that kicks your respiratory and immune systems into high gear when you need it. Kick It supports your lungs, throat + sinuses, as well as relieve minor body aches. Don’t let nature take it’s course, do something about it!

WYLDE ONE Immune Shrooms: Immune Shrooms® is a powerful, synergistic combination of immune-boosting mushrooms & adaptogens to help strengthen and protect your immune system, fight inflammation, and boost gut health & skin health. Take this healing, antioxidant-rich elixir whenever you’re feeling worn down or depleted, traveling often, or daily to support overall immunity & vitality.

