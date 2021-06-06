The Best Way To Find Yourself Is To Lose Yourself In The Service Of Others – Nishant Gaikwad

“You scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours…” Sound familiar? Intentionally helping others with an expectation for favors in return is now the business norm. People only want to extend a hand if they can leverage it into a new opportunity or leverage.

Volunteering your time, money, or energy to help others doesn’t just make the world better—it also makes you better. Studies indicate that the very act of giving back to the community boosts your happiness, health, and sense of well-being.

When you become a leader, success is all about growing others. Politicians are considered to be the public representatives for the social and economical development of society. There are many hopes of the people’s growth and prosperity entangled with the political leaders. Nishant Gaikwad, an amazing political leader who always came forward to contribute towards the betterment of the public has numerous wonderful plans for the development of the nation.

Have you ever given without expectation? If you have then you know that helping others can be extremely rewarding. Not because it makes you a better person, but knowing that you were able to make someone else’s life a little bit better through your actions.

Helping those who can’t do anything for you in return shows you how much you really have. You’ll probably complain less and reduce stress for a significantly happier mindset. You’ll become incredibly grateful as you realize that the things you took for granted in your life are things that many other people long to have says Nishant.

He says, doing things for others – whether small, unplanned acts or regular volunteering – is a powerful way to boost our own happiness as well of those around us. The people we help may be strangers, family, friends, colleagues or neighbours. They can be old or young, nearby or far away.

Helping others: it’s a fundamental part of humanity, bonding together and helping a fellow man or woman. In times of tragedy, the stories of those who help others are inspiring, such as helping the nation recover from national disasters and terrorist attacks. Some men and women even devote their lives to helping others, from the police force that protects our cities, to the fire departments who run into burning buildings, to the service men and women who risk their lives for the common good.

Think back to the last time you helped someone, whether it was holding the door open for a classmate or raking your elderly neighbor’s leaves. While you were doing it and afterward, how did you feel? We’re going to make a safe bet you felt happy and more positive about life. That’s because the fastest way to feel joy is serving others. All too often, the idea of karma is described in a negative way. If you do bad, bad will come find you. But it works the other way too. When you are a good person and help people, good things seem to happen said Gaikwad.

Helping others means putting yourself in situations and environments you normally wouldn’t explore. By embracing a new mindset of giving, you develop a life-changing perspective on life that many people never achieve. Seeing others appreciate their lives and circumstances despite their setbacks can revolutionize your life and business he quoted.