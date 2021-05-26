The Best Sports to Learn Discipline | Wayne Emerson Gregory Jr.

When choosing the right sport for you (or your child), there is no shortage to select from. What helps narrow down the options is to consider what one is hoping to gain from joining a sport.

While it is true that all sports teach discipline, there’s also no doubt that some sports are better than others in this regard. The ability to self-discipline can bring a person very far in the world of sports, but it’s just as likely that an athletic career will help bring out that side in a person, letting it shine. Keeping that in mind, here are some of the best sports for discipline.

Martial Arts

While martial arts may not be the first sport that people tend to think of, it is best for teaching self-discipline. The core premises of martial arts are respect, defense, and discipline.

Regardless of which particular form is chosen, martial arts will teach a person about confidence, how to defend themselves, and when to use restraint. Additionally, the more disciplined a person becomes, the better impact martial arts will have on them.

Wrestling

Have you ever taken a moment to watch a wrestling match or practice session? Even in just a few minutes, it’s easy to see how discipline comes into play with this sport. The training is difficult, and the matches are intense.

It takes dedication and discipline to show up regularly to practice for such a demanding sport. Here, a person has to know the best ways to use their body to their advantage while taking a beating at the same time.

Gymnastics

Talk to any gymnast, and they won’t hesitate to tell you all of the dedication, sacrifice, and discipline that goes into their chosen path. Gymnastics is extremely demanding, both physically and mentally.

The people who show up and give it their all are the ones that make it the farthest here. It’s easy to spot a gymnast that has been training versus one who has not.

Soccer

Soccer is by far one of the most popular, and thus, approachable sports around. Nearly every kid out there has had a go at soccer at least once in their life, thanks to the ubiquitous nature of the sport.

Thus, it’s often very easy to forget the sheer level of discipline that goes into (and comes out of) the sport. Soccer will teach any dedicated player all about teamwork, discipline, and commitment.

